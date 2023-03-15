GRAND JUNCTION – The Montrose High School girls golf team opened its season Monday, March 13, with a fifth-place finish at Chipeta Golf Course in Grand Junction. The tournament, which was held on a par-59 executive course, featured 10 Western Slope teams, many making their golf outing of the season.

Giada Amundson, a junior, had the low MHS score with an 80. Seniors Makayla Beaver (84), Kendyll Bernatis (86), and Riley Kettell (92) were the top four low scorers. Sydney Bell (95), Selah Mason (96) and Abigail Svacha (113) rounded out the scoring.



