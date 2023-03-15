GRAND JUNCTION – The Montrose High School girls golf team opened its season Monday, March 13, with a fifth-place finish at Chipeta Golf Course in Grand Junction. The tournament, which was held on a par-59 executive course, featured 10 Western Slope teams, many making their golf outing of the season.
Giada Amundson, a junior, had the low MHS score with an 80. Seniors Makayla Beaver (84), Kendyll Bernatis (86), and Riley Kettell (92) were the top four low scorers. Sydney Bell (95), Selah Mason (96) and Abigail Svacha (113) rounded out the scoring.
Mountain Vista, a 5A school, posted 201 strokes for the low score. Durango (226), Palisade (243) and Fruita (244) were 2-3-4 with the Red Hawks carding a 250 card.
“It was the first time the girls had been able to play on grass this season,” said coach Dan Herod, noting how the team had been practicing on the golf simulator inside the Black Canyon Golf Course. “Most of the team struggled with their short games, which is good news, because it’s among the easier parts of a game to work on.”
After spring break, the Red Hawks return to tournament play with competitions April 4-5 at Black Canyon and Cobble Creek in Montrose.
“The people at Black Canyon have been fabulous to let us practice inside and the local driving ranges are also very valuable, but sometimes playing the actual game is the best way to improve,” added Herod. “We’re looking forward to the weather stabilizing so we can play some holes at practice.”
