Kendyll Bernatis shot her best round of the year to lead the Montrose High School girls golf team to a fourth-place finish at the 4A regional tournament Monday at Cobble Creek.
Bernatis also qualified for the state tournament next Monday and Tuesday in Grand Junction along with teammate Grace DeJulio.
Mullen High School won the tournament with a team score of 236. Sophia Choi of Mullen birdied her last two holes to post a four-under par 68 to lead the field.
Durango was second with a 256 with Golden third at 275. Montrose’s score was 276.
Bernatis, a junior at MHS, bested her best season score, 89, by five shots in the regional, which included a birdie at the par-three 17.
“I played well,” said Bernatis of her 84. “I had a couple of bad holes, but overall, it was good. I played one shot at a time.”
Bernatis joins the state field at Tiara Rado in Grand Junction.
“I’m excited. I know Tiara Rado and enjoy playing it,” she added. Bernatis competed in the state 4A last year as a sophomore.
DeJulio, also a junior, qualified for the state tournament with a 93. Two other MHS golfers competed in the Monday tournament: Giada Amundson, who shot a 99, and Savanah Piquette, who carded a 110.
Kylee Hughes of Eagle Valley (75) and Kaitlin Zingler (77) of Mullen finished 2-3 behind Choi for tournament medalist honors.
“It’s not everything we hoped for,” said MHS coach Dan Herod while the scores were being posted. “We had distractions — last day of school, graduation, finals — and we’ve played better. Golf’s a difficult game always. We gave it our best and we’ve got three (DeJulio, Bernatis, Amundson) coming back next year.”
