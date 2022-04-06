On the sixth tee, Grace DeJulio hits her tee shot in Black Canyon Invitational competition Wednesday, April 5, 2022. DeJulio was the MHS medalist with an 87. (Stephen Woody/Special to the Montrose Daily Press)
Both the varsity and junior varsity girls golf teams of Montrose High School won their tournaments Wednesday at the Black Canyon Golf Course. The varsity posted 268 to win the team format. The JVs played in a four-person scramble format and scored an 82. Team members are, left to right, front row, Selah Mason, Hailey Geary, Danika Bush. Second row: Giada Amundson, Grace DeJulio, Siera Mihavetz. Back row: coach Dan Herod, Riley Kettell, Kendyll Bernatis, Savanah Piquette, assistant coach Brooke Brennecke. (Courtesy photo)
Coach Dan Herod’s Montrose High School girls golf team bounced back from a second-place finish Tuesday to win the Montrose Invite at the Black Canyon Golf Course Wednesday.
Montrose posted a team score of 268, three shots ahead of Durango. Tuesday, Durango won the tournament at Cobble Creek, a five-shot win over MHS.
Finishing third Wednesday was Fruita with 290.
Grace DeJulio led Montrose with an 87. She was also second place for medalist honors at both courses.
Kelli Hughes of Eagle Valley was the tournament medalist for the second day in a row, scoring a 79 Wednesday.
Giada Amundson (90), Siera Mihavetz (91), Kendyll Bernatis (93) and Savanah Piquette (98) rounded out MHS scoring. The lowest three individual scores are counted for the team title.
“It was a team effort in winning today,” said Herod afterwards. “We showed how we have depth in our team. Our number four and five players came through and we bounced back from Cobble for the win. I love it.”
Herod noted that a couple of team members, Bernatis and Mihavetz, had rough starts in a couple of early holes, but played well for the remaining holes.
The tournament Wednesday was played in a cold, steady wind with schools from the Western Slope competing.
The MHS junior varsity team were also winners. In a four-person scramble format, Montrose posted an 82.
MHS has two tournaments next week: at Adobe Creek in Fruita on Monday and Tuesday at Rifle.
