MHS girls golf wins opener

GRAND JUNCTION – The Montrose High School girls golf team won the Chipeta Kick Off Classic golf tournament Monday, Mar. 14, at Chipeta Golf Course in Grand Junction.
MHS posted a score of 232, five shots ahead of runner-up Durango (237) and third-place finisher, Glenwood Springs, 250.
Chipeta is a par 60-course. Nine schools competed in the tournament part of the golf outing. The other golfers played in a scramble format which is designed to further develop golfers.
Juniors Grace DeJulio and Kendyll Bernatis led the MHS team with scores of 76. Savanah Piquette carded an 80. Giada Amundson (85), Siera Mihavetz (86) and Makayla Beaver (94) rounded out the scoring.
“The best part of Monday was how every player had such a good attitude. At one time or another, each struggled with a part of their game or a bad hole or two but were able to put that behind them,” said coach Dan Herod.
“Sometimes a bad hole or two can start to weigh people down and they begin to spiral into having a rough day. That didn’t happen. It gives me a lot of optimism for the season.”
Montrose’s next tournaments will be April 4-5 with back-to-back home competitions at Cobble Creek and Black Canyon Golf Course.
“We’re going to focus on some minor swing mechanics and be intentional with our practice time for the preparation of our home tournaments."
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
