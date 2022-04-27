A win on Senior Night could have been the bow to an eventful four years for this year’s senior class representing girls lacrosse at Montrose High School. What better way to finish a career than with a win at home?
Such a sendoff didn’t come to pass for the program, which lost 12-6 to Grand Junction on Tuesday. Rather, the focus was kept on the contributions this year’s senior class offered to a program that continues to grow and recruit student-athletes.
“They’re all originals of the varsity program,” Montrose coach Chris Allison said of the 2022 senior group. “They were there when it started. A lot of them were junior varsity players that I refereed when they were freshman. I watched them play and develop and it’s a group of girls who get along incredibly well and support each other and are supportive of the younger players. They’ve taught them a love of the game.”
Perhaps no one could exemplify such characteristics better than senior Lara Edeker, Montrose’s fiercest competitor and best talent who scored a team-high four goals on Tuesday, or senior Tessa Bailey and her unrelenting motivation to become the best goalkeeper.
Few could match senior Grace Cross’ desire to enjoy each moment alongside her teammates, and senior Abby Hauptmann’s presence on the field.
Seniors Marian Walker, Malaya Becenti, Grace Gibson, Danielle Brueggeman and Destiny Evans each paved their way to their own moments as players, and showed why the future of the program could pave its own path.
“I think (these seniors) have left the program in very good shape,” Allison said. “That’s all I can ask for, and there’s been a lot of support and good parents.”
“It’s been fun getting to know more of these girls and growing up with them,” Bailey said. “It’s been fun playing a sport with them.”
Bailey singled out Edeker, who Bailey was never able to play a sport with until high school since Edeker often played softball. Bailey said she wished they had an opportunity to play a sport outside of lacrosse.
“It’s been fun to play lacrosse and get closer to the senior group,” Bailey said. “We’ve really grown to be a good team together.”
Earlier this season against Eagle Valley, Gwyn Browning was adamant about scoring during one series. She picked up the ball three times and finally scored.
Allison believes she learned such tenacity from Edeker.
“(Lara) has a lot of fire under her butt and she takes the initiative to make plays,” Allison said. “I hope the girls have really learned from that.”
Edeker took the initiative more than once on Tuesday by racing towards the goal for scores. She zipped past Grand Junction defenders in both halves and helped keep Montrose’s offensive alive.
Becenti followed suit and scored two goals of her own. Cross added three.
Fittingly, Browning, a sophomore, and Maggie Cross, a freshman, each scored for Montrose and offered a glimpse at what’s to come.
(Funds for the program are to come, too, as Alpine Bank donated $5,414 to the team, which will be split with the Montrose Lacrosse Foundation, before Tuesday's game.)
“This team has really good potential,” Bailey said. “A lot of the girls are sophomores so they’ll be able to grow the sport and this team. I’m excited to see what they do.”