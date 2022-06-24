Montrose high School striker Josie Coulter chases to win the ball over Eagle Valley's Lily Dewell during a soccer game at MHS on March 19, 2022. Coulter's assist in the first half helped Montrose tie the game 1-1. (Josue Perez/Montrose Daily Press)
Montrose High School's Lara Edeker (No. 9) races past Steamboat Springs' Julia McCarthy (No. 9) during a lacrosse game at MHS on March 25, 2022. Edeker would go on to score her first of two goals on this play in Montrose's 2-1 win. (Josue Perez/Montrose Daily Press)
Montrose high School striker Josie Coulter chases to win the ball over Eagle Valley's Lily Dewell during a soccer game at MHS on March 19, 2022. Coulter's assist in the first half helped Montrose tie the game 1-1. (Josue Perez/Montrose Daily Press)
Montrose High School goalkeeper Rachel Robuck rears back to kick the ball downfield during a game against Grand Junction at MHS on April 28, 2022. (Josue Perez/Montrose Daily Press)
MHS girls soccer Natalie Hernandez v Fruita
Montrose High School's Karlee Brack (20) looks to clear the ball during a game against Grand Junction at MHS on April 28, 2022. (Josue Perez/Montrose Daily Press)
Montrose High School's Lucero Mireles-Rodales chases down the ball during a game against Durango at MHS on April 22, 2022. (Josue Perez/Montrose Daily Press)
Montrose High School's Lara Edeker (No. 9) races past Steamboat Springs' Julia McCarthy (No. 9) during a lacrosse game at MHS on March 25, 2022. Edeker would go on to score her first of two goals on this play in Montrose's 2-1 win. (Josue Perez/Montrose Daily Press)
Montrose High School goalkeeper Tessa Bailey analyzes a play during a game against Grand Junction at MHS on April 26, 2022. (Josue Perez/Montrose Daily Press)
Several Montrose High School athletes were awarded for their performances during the spring season.
Here’s a list of athletes who were named to all-conference teams:
Montrose High School girls soccer:
SWL first-team all-conference:
• Josie Coulter, senior: Coulter closed out her high school career with 10 goals and seven assists this past season, helping anchor Montrose’s offense. She led the Indians with 27 points and was a captain for an 11-6 team that won its first playoff game since 2014. She was selected to the first team in CHSAA’s all-state girls soccer teams.
• Rachel Robuck, sophomore: Robuck built on a successful freshman campaign as Montrose’s goalkeeper with six shutouts this past season. She had 84 saves and a save percentage of 0.8. She also served as co-captain alongside Coulter.
SWL second-team all-conference:
• Karlee Brack, junior: Montrose as a unit grew defensively in 2022, and Brack was instrumental in that growth. She helped contribute to six shutouts and was as active as can be for Montrose’s backline. She had some moments offensively, too, scoring one goal with potential for assists mixed in.
• Natalie Hernandez, junior: The last member of a three-captain group, Hernandez was one of Montrose’s most vocal leaders and was consistently recognized as someone who strengthened the team’s chemistry. On the field, she helped keep the Indians’ focus sharp and scored one goal and dished out three assists.
• Lucero Mireles-Rodales, junior: Mireles-Rodales did a bit of everything offensively for Montrose, leading the team in assists with eight. She scored eight goals, and with her eight assists, combined for 24 points, which was second best behind Coulter.
Montrose High School girls lacrosse:
Mountain West League second-team all conference:
• Lara Edeker, senior: Edeker led Montrose in goals with 21 and had 30 shots on goal. She was Montrose’s most consistent scorer and averaged 2.1 goals per game.
• Tessa Bailey, senior: One of the top goalkeepers in 4A, Bailey registered 202 saves in her final season. Her save percentage was .595, which ranked third in 4A and eighth across all classifications in Colorado.
• Dani Brueggemann, senior: Brueggemann recorded 15 ground balls and caused three turnovers in 13 games. She helped the defensive unit improve this past season.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone