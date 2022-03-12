Josie Coulter needed just 14 seconds to score her first goal of the season on Friday against Widefield in a one-sided affair in a 13-0 Montrose victory.
The score was a look at what was to come in the season opener as Montrose would go on to score 12 more times in the first half and even after head coach Cassie Snyder subbed out her starting frontline in the first three minutes with defenders.
Freshman striker Ellie Duncan scored seconds later after Coulter’s game-opening finish. Tatum Berry added another within minutes and Duncan notched her second score of the game to push their lead to 4-0.
Vivian Encarnacion scored following a steal and Yuliana Almanza nabbed her own off an assist from Natalie Hernandez.
Montrose then notched back-to-back scores from Karlee Brack and Makayla Millsap. Kenzie Bush then scored back-to–back goals, the latter which was assisted again by Hernandez.
“Everybody got to play a lot of different places today,” Snyder said. “My girls possessed the ball really well.”
Friday’s start was exactly what Montrose is looking for as they embark on a season loaded with potential. Coulter, a senior captain, is a goal waiting to happen and is playing in her final season before she heads to Durango to play women’s soccer for Fort Lewis.
Ellie, a starting freshman, has impressed early with her play.
Adding to the team’s depth is Hernandez, who will slot in as captain alongside Coulter and has scoring ability. Berry can play multiple positions.
Bush, Mia, Millsap, Alicea Vigil and Yareli Escarcega expected to play impact roles in the starting lineup.
One can’t forget goalkeeper Rachel Robuck, who had 198 saves last season as a freshman. She kept Montrose competitive in games last season and has already embraced her role as an on-field director.
Altogether, Snyder said this year’s group is the most “technically sound and fit group” she’s ever had.
“We have the potential to go from second-to-last in our league to league champs this year,” Snyder said. “This group has so much potential. We’ve done a lot of team building during the first two weeks of the season. The sky’s the limit.”
The team’s weight class has not only helped them reach adequate fitness levels before the start of the season, but it’s also assisted team chemistry. Hernandez has been at the forefront of that development by keeping training loose while also expecting the best from her teammates.
“Our technical ability is getting a lot better and it’ll take us forward in our on-field communication,” Coulter said. “Off the field, keep each other close. Our weights class has helped us stay connected.”
The team has been lifting and working on agility-centric exercises for the past year. Cardio has been a focus, too.
“That’s contributed immensely to how fit they’ve come in to start the season,” Snyder said. “It’s great because we don’t have to spend time getting fit the first few weeks. We can jump in and start playing and talk about tactics and what we need to do to be successful.”
Ellie in particular is expected to see considerable playing time as a striker and midfielder. Her size and technique are advanced despite her freshman status.
“Ellie’s a super talented kid,” Snyder said. “She works super hard and is really savvy. She has the potential to score a lot of goals.”
The addition of Duncan paired with Coulter’s leadership and offensive talent and a gifted supporting cast could help Montrose improve on its 3-7 finish (2-6 in league) from last season.
The Indians don’t start league play until early April, giving them enough time to amplify their chemistry and technical play.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press