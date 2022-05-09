Montrose High School girls soccer has earned the No. 14 seed in the 2022 CHSAA girls soccer state championships and will play No. 19 Riverdale Ridge (10-4-1) on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Montrose, by virtue of earning a top-16 seed, will host Riverdale. It’s the program’s first home playoff game since 2015, which was a 2-0 loss to Steamboat Springs.
Riverdale boasts an offense that has scored 64 goals in 15 games. Its leading scorer, Ali Denton (No. 4), has 22 goals and seven assists. Caitlin Murphy (No. 13) and Trinity Abeyta (No. 10) each have 12.
The Ravens have allowed 21 goals this season and are 5-3-1 away from home.
The Indians last made the playoffs in 2019 when they traveled to Denver to play Mullen. Seniors Makayla Millsap and Josie Coulter, then freshmen, are the only current team members part of that 2019 team.
Coulter this season played in all 15 games and scored a team-leading 10 goals in the regular season as the program experienced a turnaround from the 3-7 campaign last year.
The Indians had balanced scoring during this year’s regular season. Lucero Mireles-Rodales had eight goals with Mia Duncan and Tatum Berry chipping in seven and five, respectively. Kenzie Bush and Alicea Vigil had three each.
Last season, no player other than Coulter had more than three, as the team scored 20 goals in 10 games. The Indians averaged 3.1 goals per game this season, which was coupled with an improved defense effort — they allowed 21 goals, nine less than last season with contributions from Karlee Brack, Berry
Montrose didn’t capture the Southwestern League Crown — Fruita took that handedly with an 8-0 record in league — but accomplished two of its season goals: reach the playoffs and host a playoff game. After the Indians’ 2-0 victory over Glenwood Springs, they added one more goal: win the rest of their games.
Montrose came close to the latter, winning three of four. After a 2-0 win on Senior Night, the Indians traveled to Fruita and lost 6-0. They closed out the regular season three days later with a commanding 6-0 win over Grand Junction; Berry led Montrose with two goals (both in the second half). Coulter, Mireles-Rodales Bush and Vivian Encarnacion added one each.
Montrose closed its regular season at 10-5 (3-5 in league), its second winning season in the past three campaigns.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press