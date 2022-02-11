Montrose High School’s girls swimming state qualifiers returned home on Friday after participating in the state meet on Thursday at the Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center in Thornton.
Alise Hardie, Caitlyn Dillon, Megan Waxler, Grace Cross and Violet Noel all qualified and represented Montrose in four events.
Noel, participating in her second straight state meet, was up first on Thursday in the 1 meter diving competition and found herself in 10th place after posting a 272.20 through the semifinals. She made the cut for the finals and finished with a 366.45, good for 11th place.
Hardie was up next and participated in the 100-yard butterfly. She posted a time of 1:06, which placed her in 30th and 10 spots outside of making the cut for finals.
Hardie was then joined by Waxler, Cross and Dillon for event nine, the 200-yard freestyle relay. The group swam a 1:50.90, which bested their performance from the Southwestern Conference meet a week ago. All four swam consistent times on Thursday, with Hardie swimming the fastest at just under 27 seconds.
Dillon capped Montrose’s day an event later with a strong showing in the 100-yard backstroke. The junior finished with a time of 1:05.31, good for 21st and placed her as an alternate for the consolation finals, though it was unlikely she would swim in the finals — one of the finalists would have had to scratch.
The performances cap a season in which the Montrose swimmers dropped times throughout the campaign and accomplished a season goal — qualifying for state.
“The girls all improved on their times,” Montrose coach Laurie Hadley said. “For everybody at the start of the season, that’s what they wanted, and they enjoyed doing it.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
