Following the final home meet for Montrose High School’s girls swimming team, members of the 200-yard freestyle relay posted a season-best finish inside El Pomar Natatorium at Colorado Mesa University last Saturday.
The relay team, consisting of Megan Waxler, Kate Donohoe, Caitlyn Dillon and Alise Hardie, placed seventh but finished with a time of 1:56.61. The finish is nearly three seconds higher than the girls’ previous season-best mark of 1:59.
Gwen Kingery, Grace Cross, Sierra Tafoya and Mattie Embrey also formed a 200-yard freestyle relay team. They finished 23rd with a time of 2:23.10.
Dillon had a strong showing in the 100-yard backstroke, coming in sixth at 1:09.76. Cross was nine spots behind Dillon in the same event, finishing at 1:20.08. It marked a four-second improvement from her 100-yard backstroke time during the Jan. 8 home meet.
Hardie, in the 200-yard individual medley, placed eighth and Embrey finished 20th. Hardie finished in the top five in the 500-yard freestyle but narrowly missed out on besting her performance from the last meet at home.
Waxler, Hardie, Embrey and Dillon placed 10th in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:17.88. That’s an improvement for Montrose in the event compared to the Jan. 8 meet, though the relay team then consisted of Cross, Donohoe, Hardie and Ariana Najar.
Violet Noel, after qualifying for state the first week of January and posting a first-place finish on Jan. 8, placed second last Saturday with a score of 391.10. That score bests her performance from the final home meet.
Montrose will return to Delta on Friday for an away meet that starts at 3 p.m.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
