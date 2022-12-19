The Montrose Red Hawks girls’ took no prisoners as they swept through the Longhorn Classic in Basalt, Colorado over the weekend. The Red Hawks were never seriously challenged in any of the three games they won to claim the tournament championship. The Red Hawks (8-1) have now won eight games in a row.
The Red Hawks took on Middle Park on Thursday and defeated the Panthers by the score of 56 to 12. Bryar Moss led all scorers with 22 points. She was followed by Taygan Rocco with 13 and Mayce Oberg with 9. Rocco led all rebounders with 9 followed by Oberg with 6. The Red Hawks committed 11 turnovers.
The host Basalt Longhorns were next for the Red Hawks. The final score was 37 to 8. The Red Hawks defense was outstanding throughout the tournament, but was especially effective against the Longhorns. The Hawks gave up 2 points in each of the four quarters for a season low of 8 points.
Moss again led all scorers with 12 points. Maggie Legg chipped in with 7 points and Rocco, Oberg and Kenzie Bush all added 6 points to the total. Oberg led all Red Hawk rebounds with 8, 4 on the offensive board and 4 on the defensive board. The Hawks committed 10 turnovers in the contest.
The championship game on Saturday saw the Red Hawks start slowly as they trailed 5-4 after the initial stanza. The Hawks trailed 20-15 at the half. Both the offense and the defense came alive in the second half outscoring the Sun Devils 29 to 14 making the final score 44-34 in favor of the Red Hawks.
The Red Hawks kicked their offense into high gear and poured in 18 points in the 4th quarter. The Red Hawks hit two three pointers and then made 10 free throws going down the stretch as they closed out the game 44-34.
The next action for the Red Hawks (8-1) will be after the Christmas holidays. The Warriors from Grand Junction Central High School will come calling on Tuesday, Jan. 10 with first tip scheduled for 6 p.m. Palisade will visit on Friday, Jan. 13. First tip is set for 6 p.m. as well.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone