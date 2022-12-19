MHS red hawks girls hoops maggie legg sarah imus

Maggie Legg (10) attempts a jumper for the Red Hawks in tournament play over the weekend. Sarah Imus (2) looks on. 

 (Samantha Ross/SRActionShots)

The Montrose Red Hawks girls’ took no prisoners as they swept through the Longhorn Classic in Basalt, Colorado over the weekend. The Red Hawks were never seriously challenged in any of the three games they won to claim the tournament championship. The Red Hawks (8-1) have now won eight games in a row.

The Red Hawks took on Middle Park on Thursday and defeated the Panthers by the score of 56 to 12. Bryar Moss led all scorers with 22 points. She was followed by Taygan Rocco with 13 and Mayce Oberg with 9. Rocco led all rebounders with 9 followed by Oberg with 6. The Red Hawks committed 11 turnovers.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?