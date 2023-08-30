Caleb Caskey, seen here with a tee shot during tournament play at Cobble Creek, shot three-under par 69 to lead Montrose to the win in the Palmer Invitational Tuesday at the Patty Jewett golf course in Colorado Springs. Caskey had shot an 83 on Monday at the Cheyenne Mountain Invitational, also in Colorado Springs, with Montrose finishing fourth in this tournament. (Stephen Woody/Special to the MDP)
Caskey posts 69, Red Hawks win Palmer Invitational
Montrose senior golfer Caleb Caskey fired a three-under-par 69 to lead the Red Hawks golf team to a 23-stroke win Aug. 29 at the Palmer Invitational at the Patty Jewett Golf Club in Colorado Springs. Caskey tied with Parker Shirola of Coronado High School for medalist honors. Teammate Noah Richmond was second with a 72.
Montrose posted a 215 score, the only under-par team of the 13-team tournament. Coronado was second with 238, Palmer third with 253 and Canon City, 256.
Senior Kyden Adams of Montrose posted a two-over 74 for tie, fifth place. Caleb Freeman carded an 84, Brandon Blacker, an 86 to close out the Red Hawks’ scoring.
Montrose will be in Gunnison for a tournament Sept. 5 at Dos Rios Golf Course.
MHS golfers 4th at CM tourney
The Montrose High School golf team finished fourth at the Cheyenne Mountain Invitational Aug. 28, at the Country Club of Colorado in Colorado Springs.
Resurrection Christian, a 3A school, won the tournament with a 302 card, nine shots lower than runner-up Fossil Ridge, a 5A school. Host school Cheyenne Mountain was third (315) with Montrose fourth at 318, one shot ahead of 5A Cherry Creek.
MHS senior Noah Richmond shot an even-par 72 to finish in a tie for second place. Clint Summers of Resurrection Christian won the medalist honor with a 71.
Three Red Hawks seniors — Caleb Freeland, 81; Kyden Adams, 82; Caleb Caskey, 83 — rounded out the four scores that were used for the tournament team total. Sophomore Brandon Blacker scored a 90 to complete MHS scoring.
