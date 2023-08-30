Caleb Caskey MHS golf

Caleb Caskey, seen here with a tee shot during tournament play at Cobble Creek, shot three-under par 69 to lead Montrose to the win in the Palmer Invitational Tuesday at the Patty Jewett golf course in Colorado Springs. Caskey had shot an 83 on Monday at the Cheyenne Mountain Invitational, also in Colorado Springs, with Montrose finishing fourth in this tournament. (Stephen Woody/Special to the MDP)

Caskey posts 69, Red Hawks win Palmer Invitational

Montrose senior golfer Caleb Caskey fired a three-under-par 69 to lead the Red Hawks golf team to a 23-stroke win Aug. 29 at the Palmer Invitational at the Patty Jewett Golf Club in Colorado Springs. Caskey tied with Parker Shirola of Coronado High School for medalist honors. Teammate Noah Richmond was second with a 72.



