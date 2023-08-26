Noah Richmond set a competitive course record of 63 Thursday, at Cobble Creek during an 11-team high school tournament. Richmond, a senior, had nine birdies and nine pars to win medalist honors. Montrose won the tournament. (Stephen Woody/Special to the MDP)
Noah Richmond set a competitive course record of 63 Thursday, at Cobble Creek during an 11-team high school tournament. Richmond, a senior, had nine birdies and nine pars to win medalist honors. Montrose won the tournament. (Stephen Woody/Special to the MDP)
Senior Kyden Adams follows his tee shot on the second hole of Cobble Creek Thursday morning. Adams shot a personal best three-under par 69 as Montrose posted a 15-under-par
score to win the competition by 21 shots. (Stephen Woody/Special to the MDP)
Senior Noah Richmond fired an eight-under-par 63 Thursday morning at Cobble Creek to lead the Montrose Red Hawks golf team to victory in the Montrose Invitational. Teammates Caleb Caskey and Kyden Adams, both seniors, had personal best scores of 69 as MHS posted a 15-under par, 21-shot win over runner-up Basalt, 222. Aspen came in at 223, Fruita, 228. Eleven teams competed in the one-day tournament.
Richmond’s 63 was a neat round of nine birdies and nine pars. His score broke the former CC competitive record of 65 held by Luke Simons.
“It’s impressive,” said Red Hawks coach Steve Skiff. “Noah played his game. Committing to every shot. It was awesome to watch.” Richmond was the tournament’s medalist, four shots lower than Garrett Exelbert’s 67. He plays for the Basalt Longhorns.
Adams’ 69 featured eight birdies, joining teammate Caskey with their low rounds of the year. “They had some trouble, but they fought through the tough holes,” said Skiff. “Their short-term memory was good, because they’d make a good score or birdie and not let the previous hole bother them.” Adams and Caskey tied for third. Ryan Rigney of Aspen had the remaining sub-par round, shooting a two-under 70.
Skiff also cited the four and five players of the Montrose lineup, sophomore Brandon Blacker, who shot a 79, and Caleb Freeland (80) — both were season-best tournament scores.
Skiff played two other junior varsity squads to get tournament experience. Those scores were:
• Team Two: Ben Hert, 84; Brekin Hutto, 86; Garrett Wolfe, 87; Sean Busby, 90; Jack Flower, 91; Caden Wetzel, 95.
• Team Three: Travis Hert, 91; Nick Deisig, 95; Griffin Pollard, 107, Mason Swallow, 108; Jase Walters, 114.
The Red Hawks will be on the road next week for two tournaments in Colorado Springs, competing in Cheyenne Mountain’s invitational on Monday, Aug. 28 and the Palmer Ridge tournament on Tuesday, Aug. 29
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone