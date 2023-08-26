Senior Noah Richmond fired an eight-under-par 63 Thursday morning at Cobble Creek to lead the Montrose Red Hawks golf team to victory in the Montrose Invitational. Teammates Caleb Caskey and Kyden Adams, both seniors, had personal best scores of 69 as MHS posted a 15-under par, 21-shot win over runner-up Basalt, 222. Aspen came in at 223, Fruita, 228. Eleven teams competed in the one-day tournament.

Richmond’s 63 was a neat round of nine birdies and nine pars. His score broke the former CC competitive record of 65 held by Luke Simons.



