GRAND JUNCTION – The Montrose High School girls golf team finished third at the Central Warrior Invitational Tuesday afternoon at Tiara Rado golf course in Grand Junction.
Durango and Eagle Valley won the tournament with scores of 263. Montrose carded a 278. Fruita (289) and Palisade (291) rounded out the top five teams. Eleven teams were in the field.
Four MHS golfers qualified for the regional tournament next week. They are Grace DeJulio, a junior, who was the team’s medalist Tuesday with a score of 91. Kendyll Bernatis, also a junior, qualified with a 92.
Senior Savanah Piquette (95) and Giada Amundson (98), a sophomore, also made the postseason team. The tournament will be held Monday at Cobble Creek in Montrose.
Also competing Tuesday at Tiara Rado was Sierra Mihavetz, a senior, who shot 105.
“I’m confident of our team and how they’ll do next week,” said coach Dan Herod. “We have been consistent during the season and have improved.”
Montrose has won four tournaments and finished second twice prior to Tuesday’s competition.
The Monday regionals will feature 19 teams from the Western Slope and Front Range. The top two teams and the top eight players not on those teams will qualify for the state 4A tournament on May 31 - June 1, which will also be held at the Tiara Rado.
In all, 21 golfers can qualify for the state tournament.
