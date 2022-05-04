The Montrose High School girls golf team finished second at the Tiger Invitational Monday in Grand Junction. The team has three tournament wins and two second place finishes. Team members, left to right: Kendyll Bernatis, Giada Amundson, Sierra Mihavetz, and Savanah Piquette. Not pictured: Grace DeJulio. (Courtesy)
GRAND JUNCTION – Savanah Piquette fired her season-low 83 to lead the Montrose High School girls’ golf team to a second-place finish at the Tiger Invitational at Bookcliff Country Club in Grand Junction Monday afternoon.
Eagle Valley won the tournament with a 260 score. Montrose was 265 with Fruita in third place at 270.
Another MHS senior, Sierra Mihavetz, shot 91. Junior Kendyll Bernatis carded a 91. Giada Amundson, a sophomore, shot 97 and junior Grace DeJulio rounded out the scoring with 98.
“We showed the depth of our team today,” said Montrose coach Dan Herod. “The three scores we used were from out number two, number four and number five players.”
The MHS girls team won three tournaments in a row and has finished second twice. They have two more tournaments for the season before the regional championship tournament, which will be held at Cobble Creek, May 23.
