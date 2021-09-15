Swanson, Matthews lead AJGA tournament

Montrose’s Jake Legg putts for birdie on the par 5 10th hole a the Bridges Tuesday morning during the first round of the American Junior Golf Association, AJGA, Montrose Open on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. (Courtesy photo/William Woody) 

DURANGO – The Montrose Indians boys golf team finished second in one tournament and tied for first place in another during two tournaments in Durango Monday and Tuesday.

In the Monday tournament, which featured golfers from 11 schools and from 3A classifications to 5A, Montrose was runner-up (235 strokes) to the tournament winner, the 5A Piedra Vista Panthers from Farmington, NM. Piedra Vista won with a 223 card. Kirtland Central High School (253) and Fruita Monument (254) were third and fourth in the one-day tournament.

Thayer Plewe, a junior from Montezuma Cortez, was the tournament medalist with a seven-under par 65.

The second lowest scorer was Noah Richmond, a sophomore on Montrose’s team who shot a 73. Four other Indian golfers broke 80 in the five-person lineup — Liam Beshoar (78), Rocco Manuel (78), Jake Legg (79) and Connor Bell (79). Three extra MHS golfers were in the tournament, including Logan Files who shot a 75. Caleb Caskey (80) and Blake Highland (83) also competed.

Tuesday’s tournament was held at Dalton Ranch and also had 11 schools in the field.

Montrose and Montezuma Cortez each finished with a 229 score. Fruita was third (233) and Grand Junction (235) was fourth.

Quinn Yost and Connor Tyson of Piedra Vista each carded a 74 for medalist honors. Noah Richmond of Montrose was third with a 75, leading the Indian team.

Legg carded a 79 with Bell (81), Beshoar (84), Manuel (87) scoring for the tournament. Also playing for Montrose were Caskey (84), Highland (96) and Files, 106.

Earlier this month, the Indians finished in fifth place at the annual Windsor Invitational Thursday, Sept. 2 at Pelican Lakes Golf Club.

Pueblo West posted the low score of the day, a 225, and finished one shot ahead of Riverside Ridge. Home team Windsor was third (230) followed by Sterling (232) and Montrose, 238.

The event featured schools from 3A to 5A classification. Two golfers, Jake Chesler of Frederick and Noah Wagner, each fired a one-under par 71 for medalist honors. Trajean Andrews of Northridge and Jacob Gilbert of Strasburg came in at even-par 72.

Beshoar, a MHS junior, paced the Indian scoring with a 78. Legg was a shot back at 78. Bell and Richmond carded 81s. Manuel finished at 82.

Coach Steve Skiff’s Indian golfers, winner of four tournaments this season, will be in action Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Cobble Creek. Fourteen teams from the Western Slope and the Denver area will be competing for the 4A state championship which will be held Oct. 4-5 at City Park in Denver.

