Red Hawks golf third at state

The 2022 Montrose Red Hawks golf team rallied to win third place Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Colorado State 4A Golf Championships. The team was in sixth place after Monday’s opening round. Montrose posted Tuesday’s low team score to jump three spots for the third-place trophy. Team members include, from left, Kyden Adams, Jake Legg, Rocco Manuel, Noah Richmond. Head coach Steve Skiff is at left with assistants Tom Young and Cory Jackson.

 Courtesy photo

Three Montrose High School golfers – junior Noah Richmond and two seniors, Rocco Manuel and Jake Legg playing in their final tournament for MHS – improved their second-round scores to secure for the Red Hawks a third-place finish in the Colorado 4A golf tournament Tuesday at Windsor’s Pelican Lakes Golf Club near Greeley. Coach Steve Skiff’s team was able to jump forward three places, from sixth place after the first round.

Cheyenne Mountain of Colorado Springs won the state tournament with a 445 total. Riverdale Ridge of Thornton was second, four shots back at 449.



