Three Montrose High School golfers – junior Noah Richmond and two seniors, Rocco Manuel and Jake Legg playing in their final tournament for MHS – improved their second-round scores to secure for the Red Hawks a third-place finish in the Colorado 4A golf tournament Tuesday at Windsor’s Pelican Lakes Golf Club near Greeley. Coach Steve Skiff’s team was able to jump forward three places, from sixth place after the first round.
Cheyenne Mountain of Colorado Springs won the state tournament with a 445 total. Riverdale Ridge of Thornton was second, four shots back at 449.
Montrose had the low team score for Tuesday’s final round comeback, 224, which was two shots better that Cheyenne Mountain (226) and four shots ahead of Evergreen and Pueblo West, 228.
“It was fun to watch,” said Skiff Tuesday night. “We kept plugging away. We were in a good spot after the first round. It was a great comeback.”
The three lowest scores of a four-player team count towards the aggregate team total in the state competition. Three of the four players Tuesday improved over Monday’s round.
• Richmond shot an even-par 72 Tuesday to compliment his 74 on Monday for the team’s low score of 146.
• Mediate improved by five shots Tuesday, 77, to go along with his opening round 82, a 159 total.
• Legg struggled in the first round Monday with an 87, yet rallied brilliantly by shaving 12 shots off that score for a 75 Tuesday and a 162 total.
• Kyden Adams, a junior making his first state tournament, shot 80 on Tuesday, but carded a two-over par 74 on Monday for a 154 total.
“They all contributed over the two days of the tournament,” added Skiff of his four competitors. “That’s what makes it special. Any team that can finish in the top three at the state tournament has had a great year.”
Four golfers tied for the 4A medalist honors – Sawyer Klein, Denver North; Zane Aiken, Ponderosa; Kellen Ball, Windsor, and Bradley Weinmaster, Riverdale Ridge. The group had even-par 144 scores for the tournament with Weinmaster winning a tie breaker for the 4A title. Tyler Long of Evergreen was fifth, one shot back at 145. Richmond of Montrose and Reese Knox of Falcon carded 146s for a tie-sixth.
Eighty-four players competed in the 36-hole tournament along with 14 teams from throughout Colorado.
For the season, the Red Hawks won two tournaments, including their seventh straight regional golf championship last month and three golfers – Richmond, Manuel, Legg – each were tournament champions during the season and regional play.
