At the Tiara Rado Golf Club in Grand Junction on Tuesday afternoon, Jordan Jennings posted his second straight tournament victory, once again birdieing the 18th hole to do so, as he led the Indians to another title.
Teeing his ball at 18, Jennings, a shot back, hit a wedge to within 20-feet of the hole. He sank the putt to post a one-over par 72, winning the medalist honors for the second straight day in a scorecard playoff over Anthony Flint of Durango, who also carded a 72.
Montrose’s team score of 225 was 10 shots lower than Durango, 12 shots lower than third place finisher Vail. Eighteen teams competed.
Montrose has played in eight tournaments this season, winning seven and sharing the other title with a tie.
The tournament enabled high school teams to bring six players into competition instead of the usual five and as a result, Montrose was able to show its depth of young players on the team.
Noah Richmond shot a 76 which included a score of 10 on one hole. “That’s amazing, when you think about it,” said MHS golf coach Steve Skiff afterwards. “He shoots five over on one hole and ends up five over for the day. Usually, when a young player has a 10, he goes haywire. But Noah gathered himself, didn’t lose composure, and rattled off eight pars and a birdie.”
Sophomore Jake Legg carded a 77. Liam Beshoar, a freshman, fired a 78. Sophomores Connor Bell scored (82) and Rocco Manuel (85) completed the Montrose scoring. “When you have six kids lower than 85, and three guys in the 70s, we’re going to be hard to beat,” said Skiff.
Next up for the Indian golfers will be a tournament Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Gunnison’s Dos Rios golf course.
