Grand Junction’s Hunter Simmons posted back-to-back under par rounds to lead the Grand Junction Tigers to consecutive tournament wins in Fruita on Monday and at the Bridges, Tuesday, in Montrose.

Simmons, a sophomore, fired rounds of 70-68 to win medalist in both tournaments.



