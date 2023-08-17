Senior Noah Richmond found the rough on his first hole tee shot Tuesday morning at the Bridges. He took a bogey five on the hole and shot 73 for the round, the low score for Montrose. (William Woody/Special to the MDP)
Caleb Caskey lines up a putt during tournament play Tuesday at the Bridges. Caskey, a senior, shot 75. (William Woody/Special to the MDP)
Grand Junction’s Hunter Simmons posted back-to-back under par rounds to lead the Grand Junction Tigers to consecutive tournament wins in Fruita on Monday and at the Bridges, Tuesday, in Montrose.
Simmons, a sophomore, fired rounds of 70-68 to win medalist in both tournaments.
Grand Junction was first in each tournament with four golfers shooting in the 70s.
Monday, Grand Junction posted a 218 score, two shots lower than rival Montrose at 220. Durango was third at 236, Fruita at 237.
Senior Noah Richmond of Montrose shot a two-under 70 Monday at Adobe Creek to tie for medalist honors, but lost in a playoff to Simmons. Caleb Caskey, also a senior at MHS, shot one-under 71. Senior Kyden Adams posted a 79 score. Caleb Freeland (82), Brekin Hutto (84), Brandon Blacker (85) and Garrett Wolfe (85) rounded out the scoring Monday.
On Tuesday, at the Bridges, Grand Junction posted a 284 score with Erie second at 301. Montrose was third with a 307 card.
Simmons shot a four-under 68 Tuesday to again win medalist honors. Four Tiger golfers shot 74 or lower.
Richmond led Montrose with a 73, followed by Caskey and Adams with 75s. Blacker (84) and Freeland (89) completed the Red Hawks scoring.
“They are strong this year,” said MHS coach Steve Skiff of Grand Junction Tuesday afternoon. “They were strong last year and got better. Our 1-2-3 guys are consistent and doing a good job. Our 4-5 players are getting better and having more tournament experience.”
The Montrose Red Hawks junior varsity team will be in a tournament Thursday at Devil’s Thumb in Delta. The entire Red Hawks team will host a tournament on Aug. 24 at Cobble Creek in Montrose.
