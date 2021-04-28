MHS golfers win BC invite

The Montrose High School girls golf team won the Black Canyon Invitational Tuesday by one stroke, a 280 score to Gunnison’s 281, during a tournament that featured cool temperatures, sunshine, rain, and hail.
It was the second straight tournament win for the MHS golfers in the 2021. They won earlier in the week at Chipeta Golf Course in Grand Junction, beating Fruita by two shots, 246-248.
“We’re off to a good start and I know we can get better,” said MHS coach Jim Scarry. We have potential and I told the team afterwards, ‘Let’s see how good we can get.’”
Six teams competed in the one-day competition. Finishing third at 298 was Fruita. Riley Murphy of Gunnison was the tournament medalist with an 87.
Grace DeJulio, an MHS sophomore, led her team for the second straight week with the lowest score. Tuesday, she carded an 89. Earlier at Chipeta, she was the tournament medalist with a 75 on the par 60 course.
Junior Siera Mihavetz scored 95 Tuesday with Savanah Piquette, a junior, turning in a 95. Giada Amundson (freshman) had 102, Makayla Beaver (sophomore) had 106 and Eleanor Walden (freshman) had 111.
At the first tournament in Grand Junction, in addition to DeJulio’s low score, was an 84 by Mihavetz and an 87 by Amundson.
It’s been a quick start for the MHS team which didn’t play in 2020 due to the pandemic. The team’s had five practices and two tournaments since the season began this week.
“We’re a young team, no seniors,” said Scarry. “We now know what a couple of tournaments feel like. We won by one stroke, we won by two strokes. Every stroke matters, every hole matters. There’s potential. They’ve got a great attitude.”
The MHS team will be the host for their next tournament as well, at The Links of Cobble Creek, May 6. It begins at 9 a.m.
