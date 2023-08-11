Coach Steve Skiff’s Montrose High School Red Hawks golf team posted one victory, a runner-up finish and a sixth place in a busy week to start the 2023 season.
• GRAND JUNCTION – The Grand Junction High School Tigers won their own tournament, the Tiger Invitational, Monday, Aug. 7, at Bookcliff Country Club in Grand Junction.
The Tigers posted a 216 score, led by Ky Korte who shot four-under par 68 and Jack Kaul who posted a 71. Montrose was second at 226 with senior Noah Richmond leading the Red Hawks with an even-par 72.
Caleb Caskey carded a 76 with Kyden Adams a 78. Other Montrose scores included Brandon Blacker (85), Caleb Freeland (89), Brekin Hutto (87) and Garrett Wolfe, 89.
• LAKEWOOD – Noah Richmond fired an eight-under-par 64 to win the Colorado Academy Invitational golf tournament in Lakewood, Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Foothills Golf Course in Denver.
Montrose won the tournament by one stroke, with a 292 scorecard. Kent High School/Denver was second with 293. Peak to Peak Academy of east Boulder was third, 303.
Richmond finished six shots ahead of runner-up Colgin Youssi (70) of Colorado Academy. Also playing well were two other MHS seniors, Caleb Caskey and Kyden Adams who both shot 73. Brandon Blacker, a sophomore, shot 82 with junior Caleb Freeland turning in an 84.
• AURORA — Noah Richmond shot a six-under-par 66 to again win medalist honors at the Kent Denver tournament at Saddle Rock Golf Course in Aurora Wednesday, Aug. 9. Montrose finished sixth with a 226 score, 10 shots behind 4A defending state champion Cheyenne Mountain. They turned in a 216 with Denver Lutheran coming in at 220. Kent Denver was third at 222. Richmond’s score was three shots lower than runner-up Charlie Doyle of Cheyenne Mountain.
Kyden Adams shot 78 with Brandon Blacker (82) and Caleb Caskey (84) completing the Red Hawk scoring.
“We had a good start to the season,” said Skiff Thursday morning. “Noah had a great week to start. The guys are dialed in.” Skiff added the team will be working on course management in practice to shave off strokes in next week’s competitions. Montrose will be at Fruita Monument on Monday, Aug. 14, and will host a tournament at the Bridges in Montrose, Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone