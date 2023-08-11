Coach Steve Skiff’s Montrose High School Red Hawks golf team posted one victory, a runner-up finish and a sixth place in a busy week to start the 2023 season.

• GRAND JUNCTION – The Grand Junction High School Tigers won their own tournament, the Tiger Invitational, Monday, Aug. 7, at Bookcliff Country Club in Grand Junction.



