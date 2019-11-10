The Indians rushing attack was on full display Friday night as it ran over the Aurora Central Trojans en route a 54-21 road win.
Montrose fullback Cole Simmons scored three times while Emmert Kastendieck, Riley Barnhill, Tayne Ila and Ethan Hartman each ran one touchdown in. Additionally, backup quarterback Bridger Kurtz found Ashden Oberg in the endzone in the third quarter to start the 40-point mercy rule running clock after going up 47-7.
Montrose coach Brett Mertens said he was thrilled with the win as it allowed him and his staff to play the junior varsity unit as well as a few freshmen.
But Montrose (9-1; 4-1 in Metro) didn’t have the start it wanted.
Aurora Central (1-9; 0-5 in Metro) scored on its opening possession of the game as the Trojans went to the house on an 86-yard run to take a 7-0 lead.
Although the Indians trailed early, they bounced back on their initial offensive possession. Kastendieck was the one who scored first, going about 39 yards for the TD.
After an Aurora Central punt, Montrose found the endzone again. This time, Ila scored from four yards out to give MHS the lead for good at 14-7.
The Indians were then able to get the ball back on the kickoff as Aaron Dietrich’s kick bounced off a Trojan defender and was recovered by Montrose.
Simmons scored his first TD on the ensuing drive, barrelled into the endzone on a 2-yard run. But Montrose’s extra point attempt was no good, giving the Indians a 20-7 lead to end the first period.
An Aurora Central three-and-out gave Montrose the ball again to open up the second quarter. The visitors went on a six-play drive with Simmons again fighting for the score, but this time from five yards out.
Once again, the Indians’ defense forced a Trojans punt, giving the visiting team the ball back. On the drive, starting QB Keagan Goodwin’s night was done and Kurtz went in on the possession.
Montrose didn’t skip a beat. With Kurtz at signal-caller, Simmons scored his final touchdown of the night on a 4-yard carry. The Indians had the point after attempt blocked, but the visitors still led 33-7.
The Montrose defense continued its strong night as Jorge Cadena intercepted an Aurora Central pass before returning it to the Trojans’ 5-yard line. Two plays later, Barnhill ran the ball in for a score to give MHS a 40-7 edge at halftime.
The second half wasn’t much different as the junior varsity team played for the remainder of the contest.
“It was good for them to get that experience,” Mertens said.
Following the aforementioned Oberg TD reception, Hartman intercepted a Trojan pass in the endzone. Later, he was rewarded for his efforts by scoring Montrose’s last touchdown of the game.
Meanwhile, the Trojans scored once in the third quarter and once right before the end of the game. Still, the Indians were able to win by more than 30 points
The Indians now wait to learn where they’ll land in the state playoff bracket. But as a 9-1 team, the Indians will more than likely host a postseason game later this week.
The Indians finished second in the league after Ponderosa won Friday night to finish league play undefeated.
Mertens said even though the Indians don’t know who they will play next, they’ll be “100 percent focused” on whoever they face.
“This is a fun time,” he said. “It’s all about who will survive and play the next week.”
