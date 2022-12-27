This reporter showed up at the Montrose High School Gymnasium for the initial practice of the Red Hawks boys’ basketball team. The team last year graduated a number of experienced senior players. This year’s team is made up basically of underclassmen.
Head coach Ryan Voehringer, a veteran of the basketball wars, has a team made up of two seniors, eight juniors and three sophomores with not a lot of varsity experience. Never underestimate what good coaching, a great attitude and total team effort can accomplish.
Preparation for the upcoming season involved hours of hard work on individual skills, teamwork, implementing Coach R’s offense and defense. Working diligently on the basic of all basics, a smothering man to man defense whether it picks up at half court or pressure is created from end to end is the bedrock of Montrose basketball.
The Red Hawks are not a tall team. Sophomore Kaleb Ferguson plays at 6 feet, 5 inches. Sophomore Brekin Hutto measures 6-3. Coach Voehringer preaches using the Red Hawks position under the basket to block out opposing players and keep them from controlling the backboards.
The Red Hawks early season schedule has been quite taxing. The team took three three-day road trips to three different tournaments to play nine different teams who all play different styles of basketball.
The road is a very difficult place to play and it is especially difficult to win on the road. No home cooking on the road.
This Red Hawk team has bonded as a team and found success. The Pagosa Springs Tournament saw the Red Hawks take on and defeat Bayfield, Pagosa Springs and Delta.
The next weekend saw the Red Hawks invade Glenwood Springs and take down Coal Ridge and Aspen before dropping their first game of the season to an experienced private school, Faith Christian, from the metro area for their first loss of the year.
The third weekend saw the Red Hawks compete in the Basalt Longhorn Classic. The Hawks defeated Canon City and Basalt before running into tournament favorite, the Kent Denver Sun Devils.
Running played a major part of the championship game against Kent Denver. The vast majority of games played prior to this point in the season ended with 45 to 55 points for the wins. The Sun Devils and the Red Hawks combined for 179 points almost melting the scoreboard.
The Red Hawks led by a point after a quarter and by a single point at the half. The Sun Devils pushed out to a 7 point advantage in the third stanza and the Hawks closed the gap to 5 but were unable to pull off a win, losing 92-87 absorbing their second loss of the season.
That is now in the rear view mirror, and a new year and a new season is ahead. After the holiday break the Red Hawks host Grand Junction Central (6-3), and Palisade (5-6) before hitting the road to Glenwood Springs and Eagle Valley.
Jake Legg, Jaxon Killen Javian Brown, Jacob Hawks, Gage Wareham, Cooper Ross, Jaxon Kattner, Alonzo Leiba, Carson Swallow along with Ferguson and Hutto make up the roster for the Red Hawks.
The Warriors of Grand Junction Central High School come to the Montrose Field House on Tuesday, Jan. 10 with first tip scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
