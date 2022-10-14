The Montrose Red Hawks played host to the Fruita-Monument Wildcats on Tuesday evening at the fieldhouse and lost the volleyball match in five games. The loss dropped the Red Hawks overall record to 5-10 and 4-3 in league play. The Wildcats advanced their record to 8-7 overall and 6-2 in league action.
It was as if two different teams showed up last night for the match with the Wildcats. The first two games were not even close. The Wildcats led 20-7 at one point in the first game, ultimately winning by the score of 25-14.
The second game saw the Red Hawks lose the first 11 points which set the tone for the rest of the game. The Wildcats never stopped pressuring the Red Hawks and won the contest 25-16.
The third game saw a different team take the court for the Red Hawks. The Hawks jumped out to a 10-3 lead and were never headed. The offense and the defense for the Red Hawks kicked into high gear and the Hawks prevailed 25-20 to cut the Wildcats lead to 2 games to 1.
The fourth game began as the previous game with the Red Hawks jumping out to a 10-4 lead and then keeping the Wildcats from leading in the contest. The Cats closed the gap from 18-10 down to 21-19 in the closing stages of the game but were unable to break through. The Hawks prevailed 25-21 to tie the contest a 2 game each.
The fifth and final game was close from beginning to end. There were fifteen ties or lead changes in the game. The critical point came with the score tied at 10. The Wildcats took advantage of three Red Hawk errors down the stretch to pull away and win the fifth and final game 15-10, winning the match 3 games to 2.
Head coach Shane Forrest said, “This was a really tough loss. The first two sets we were awful. Then we come back and fight so hard in the third and fourth set, playing the way we know how to play.”
“We hung with them in the fifth set, but then we had three errors in a row and couldn’t recover and just kind of fell apart. The kids never quit. They played hard. They just couldn’t overcome the three errors at the end.”
Freshman Maggie Legg led the Red Hawks with a dozen “kills.” Maddie Lucero chipped in with 7, while Sarah McGarry added 4. Brooke Williams had 2 and added 2 service aces. The come-back effort according to Coach Forrest was a total team effort.
Fruita-Monument match
The Red Hawks volleyballers shook off an agonizing loss to the Fruita-Monument Wildcats earlier in the week to stand tall and shut down the Titans of Coal Ridge High School 3-0. The win moved the Red Hawks overall record to 6-10 and 4-3 in league play. The Titans fell to 1-4 overall and 0-5 in league action.
The Red Hawks were clicking on all cylinders in the first game of the match, leading at one point 20-9 before closing out the Titans 25-18. The second game of the match was much tighter affair as the Titans took the lead 21-20 before the Red Hawks closed out the game winning the final five points to make the score 25-21.
The third and final game of the match was dominated by the Red Hawks. The home team opened up a 7 point lead, 10-3 and were never threatened throughout the rest of the game. The final score saw the Red Hawks with an 8 point victory, 25-17.
Head coach Shane Forrest said, “It was a fun match for us and a nice one to come back after the loss to Fruita and to have control of the match the entire time. Everybody played well and we got all our players into the contest so that was a good thing, and everyone gained varsity experience.”
Forrest commented on the outstanding play of her defense. “The back line picked up a lot of balls tonight, hustled around and scrambled. They had a ‘dig or die’ attitude tonight for sure.”
Up next the Red Hawks have Grand Junction on Tuesday. Forrest said, “It’s senior night, the last home match of the season so it should be a special match for our seniors. We are confident about the upcoming match and if we play like we did tonight we will be in a good spot.”
First serve is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m.
