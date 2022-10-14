 The Montrose Red Hawks played host to the Fruita-Monument Wildcats on Tuesday evening at the fieldhouse and lost the volleyball match in five games.  The loss dropped the Red Hawks overall record to 5-10 and 4-3 in league play.  The Wildcats advanced their record to 8-7 overall and 6-2 in league action.

It was as if two different teams showed up last night for the match with the Wildcats.  The first two games were not even close.  The Wildcats led 20-7 at one point in the first game, ultimately winning by the score of 25-14.



