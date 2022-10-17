The Montrose Red Hawks stood tall on Friday afternoon as they defeated the Grand Junction Central Warriors 4-1 on the Montrose pitch. The victory advanced the Red Hawks overall record to 5-8-1 and 3-4 in league play while the Warriors fell to 3-9-1 overall and 07 in league action.

The Red Hawks took the early lead as Tom Chandler pounded home the first goal midway through the first half. The Warriors tied things up with their only goal of the contest at the 30-minute mark of the period. The Red Hawks stormed back on a goal by Christopher Gonzalez-Muniz to lead 2-1 at the midpoint of the contest.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?