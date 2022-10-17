The Montrose Red Hawks stood tall on Friday afternoon as they defeated the Grand Junction Central Warriors 4-1 on the Montrose pitch. The victory advanced the Red Hawks overall record to 5-8-1 and 3-4 in league play while the Warriors fell to 3-9-1 overall and 07 in league action.
The Red Hawks took the early lead as Tom Chandler pounded home the first goal midway through the first half. The Warriors tied things up with their only goal of the contest at the 30-minute mark of the period. The Red Hawks stormed back on a goal by Christopher Gonzalez-Muniz to lead 2-1 at the midpoint of the contest.
The second half was all Red Hawks who held the territorial advantage throughout the game. Quincy Cooling added a goal on a penalty kick, and Chandler added his second goal of the game in the later stages of the second half to make the final score 4-1 in the Red Hawks favor.
“That’s what we needed to do, take care of business. We did that," coach Cassie Snyder said. "Now we have four days to concentrate on the next one, Durango, for our final regular season game.”
This was Senior Day for the soccer team, and a victory made the day even sweeter. Seniors Tristin Bibber, Brandon Trujillo, Ben Silverberg, Aaron Simpson, Quincy Cooling, Altan Brown and Logan Boyers were honored and presented flowers to their parents.
The victory over the Warriors set up a crucial game on the road for the Red Hawks. When asked how big this next game is, Snyder replied, “It means everything. It means the whole season as far as the postseason is concerned. If we can beat Durango, I did some calculations, and we should qualify for the postseason. I know they are number one and they are supposed to win, so we have everything to gain and nothing to lose. We just have to go for it.”
The kickoff in Durango is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone