After finishing the 2021 campaign with an 11-11 record and keeping their playoff hopes alive until the final day of the regular season, Montrose High School’s softball team was awarded with three Southwestern League All-Conference selections.
Baeli Minerich, a freshman, was the lone Montrose player named to the first-team. She earned the honor due to her work on the mound and at the plate, often hitting at the top of the Indians’ lineup.
Minerich was joined by top SWL talents like Fruita’s Ava Stephens and Lauren Lee on the first-team, as well as Grand Junction Central’s Kennedy Vis, who was named the SWL Player of the Year.
“(Baeli) came in and did a really good job for us pitching and playing first base,” Montrose coach Joe Bollinger said.
Montrose sophomore Andie Blowers and senior Lara Edeker earned second-team honors. It’s the third straight season Edeker earned a spot on the second-team, as she was also named an all-conference player in 2019 and 2020.
This season, Edeker often hit out of the No. 3 hole for the Indians and played shortstop while also periodically filling in at catcher.
“She was very consistent and did a very good job and took on more of a leadership role this last season,” Bollinger said of Edeker. “Her fielding — she’s very mobile and covers a lot of territory with her fielding.”
It’s Blowers’ first all-conference selection. She primarily served as the Indians’ catcher during her sophomore season. She was locked in at the plate during the latter half of the season and was one of the reasons why Montrose’s playoff hopes were extended.
“(Andie) got to where she was calling her own games,” Bollinger said. “Usually I don’t have them do that — I usually call all the games for the catchers.
“...Her understanding of pitch sequences, and once you start understanding those sequences and how to get a batter out, she knew what she wanted to call.”
Grand Junction High School’s coach Windi Serrano was named SWL Coach of the Year.
Here are all of the SWL All-Conference softball selections:
Fruita:
• Angelina Fortunato, freshman (first-team)
• Lauren Lee, senior (first-team)
• Marisa Nehm, senior (first-team)
• Ava Stephens, sophomore (first-team)
• Bailey Bingham, sophomore (second-team)
• Lacie Rodabaugh, freshman (second-team)
Grand Junction Central:
• Jenna Fraser, junior (first-team)
• Sidona Johnston, senior (first-team)
• Olivia Litzen, junior (first-team)
• Kennedy Vis, senior (first-team)
• Raylee Halcob, junior (second-team)
• Bailee Ritterbush, junior (second-team)
Grand Junction:
• Polly Senko, junior (first-team)
• Lindsey Cooley, freshman (second-team)
• Kaylie Kellerby, freshman (second-team)
Durango:
• Teagan Kehm, senior (first-team)
• Tehya Barnes, junior (second-team)
• Sydney Flores, senior (second-team)
• Alaysia Kremer, junior (second-team)