The 2022 softball season didn’t really boost the confidence of the Montrose Red Hawks. Yet, coming into 2023, they have a renewed sense of hope.
First-year coach Casey Killins inherits a roster that has a respectable senior class and a lot of potential talent to sprinkle in with the experience. But perhaps her best asset that she brings to the program is her ability to make the sport fun for a group of girls who didn’t have a lot of that last season.
“She’s one of the most positive coaches I’ve ever been around,” senior infielder Sadie Corn said. “We started the season all a little scared and scared of messing up. She really engaged us in teaching us that it’s fun to play softball. It’s not always about the competition and the game can be really fun.”
Better results can make it fun as well. Andie Blowers returns as the power bat in the lineup which is always a key component for a competitive roster. She spent her offseason getting reps in so that her overall presence in the batter’s box can be of greater impact in 2023.
“I spent time with a club team in Grand Junction,” she said. “That really helped a lot. It was good exposure and good experience. I played with a lot of girls on opposing [high school] teams and playing with them definitely made me a better player.”
It’s not just Blowers that has spent time in the offseason getting better. Despite not being the coach last season, Killins praised the work ethic of her team during the offseason. She knows that wins don’t come simply by showing up when official practice starts, and she saw dedication early in the process.
And she specifically saw it in an area that she felt the team really struggled with last season.
“They’ve been working really hard during the summer on making improvements especially on defense,” Killins said. “I’m really hoping to see some improvement on defense from the past few years as well as some improved pitching.”
Junior Baeli Minerich is expected to handle the majority of the pitching duties this season. Her development in the circle is something that Killins and the team is excited to see, but where her true strength lies is with her composure on the field. It won’t be a surprise to see her embrace a bigger leadership role now that she is an upperclassmen with the team.
“She’s really tough mentally,” Killins said. “When things happen on the field, she doesn’t react negatively. She goes pitch to pitch and keeps her composure. She shows a lot of maturity that younger girls wouldn’t normally show.”
It’s a formula that should generate better results this season. The Red Hawks finished with a 4-15 record in 2022 and ended the year on a nine-game winning streak.
Hard work in the offseason and a coaching staff that is re-igniting the love of the sport should erase the memories.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone