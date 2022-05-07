Talk about a family tradition.
Lara Edeker, a two-sport athlete at Montrose High School, has signed with Menlo College to play college softball.
Upon signing, she became the third Edeker in her family to receive a collegiate opportunity: Her older brother, Wyatt, played baseball at Hastings Community College in Nebraska before transitioning to track and field. Elle, Lara’s older sister, just completed her freshman softball campaign at Academy of Art University (AAU). She previously played softball at Colby Community College.
“Following in their footsteps and becoming an athlete is probably one of the best things I’ve done for myself,” Lara said. “Being an athlete has taught me a lot…pursuing a sport (at the college level) is really special.”
The opportunity is one Lara has sought for years. She declared her desire to follow in her sibling’s footsteps during her sophomore year, which was her first at shortstop. She played second base as a freshman and was a three-time second-team all-conference player.
Outside of the traditional fall softball season, she played for a traveling softball team in Denver. She also plays lacrosse, though softball is her preference — she has been playing the sport since she was 4.
She toured Menlo College, which is located in Atherton, California a few times during the recruitment process. She met with the softball coaches and players and practiced with the group.
She was recruited as a middle infielder and expects to spend most of her time at shortstop and some at second base.
The softball part of the equation was a fit, Lara said, and the school’s academics added to the appeal — Lara wants to study entrepreneurship business with international business.
It’s a similar opportunity to Elle’s, who plays softball and studies architecture at AAU.
“For her to do that is something super crazy and that did spark me to go with my dream and play softball in college,” Lara said.
Lara could get an up-close look at her sister in an AAU uniform next season — while on the diamond. Although Menlo College plays in the National Association for Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), the program plays non-conference games against AAU, which plays in Division II.
“It would be fun to compete against Elle,” Lara said. “We’re both competitive.”
Lara was also impacted by the tightened recruitment budgets and stacked rosters sparked by the pandemic (her travel teammates had difficulties getting recruited, too). A mass of super-seniors hold roster spots after the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility, leaving little scholarship offers for seniors in the 2021 and 2022 prep classes.
But AAU coaches told Lara and her mom, Brooke, about an opportunity at Menlo. They pounced on it, especially since the school’s offerings both athletically and academically matched Lara’s desires.
“I’ll definitely say this is a huge sigh of relief to be able to know where I’m going,” Lara said. “It feels absolutely amazing to go to a dream school of mine.”
Lara, in her senior season, helped spark a turnaround for MHS’s softball program, which finished 11-11 in 2021 after a 2-13 finish the year prior. She was known for her defense at shortstop and bat-to-ball skills at the plate.
Lara, one of three freshmen set to join Menlo, will get a chance to help the softball program embark on its own quest to right the ship — the Oaks finished 14-30 in 2022 but were 15-9 in 2021.
Once she steps on the field for Menlo, it will fulfill the goal she set years ago.
“I definitely take a lot of pride in it,” Lara said of becoming the third Edeker to play a college sport. “Softball was just always kind of in our blood, so I knew I wanted to sign for that. I take a lot of pride in that for my family.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press