MHS baseball reaches 10 wins with victory over Grand Junction CentralA four-run third inning was all Montrose needed in its 9-3 win over Grand Junction Central on Tuesday. The win was Montrose’s 10th of the season and second league victory.
Montrose scored all four of its runs in the third inning with three straight two-out hits. Zeke Steenburgen laced a double to centerfield that scored Logan Files and Jaxon Kattner followed with a two-run triple to center.
David Dominguez added the fourth run with an RBI single that scored Kattner.
The Indians added two runs in the fourth inning with back-to-back RBI singles from Gage Wareham and Rocco Manuel. In the fifth, Files brought home Dominguez with an RBI groundout.
The run support was more than enough for Montrose pitcher Parker Davis, who threw six innings of two-run baseball and struck out 11 hitters to pick up his fifth win. He allowed one walk, six hits and continued his streak of throwing more than 100 pitches, 72 of which were strikes.
Titus Weese threw a scoreless inning of relief and recorded one strikeout.
The Indians added a pair of insurance runs in the seventh inning after Kattner and Dominguez opened the frame with a single and double, respectively, and Davis’ RBI single that scored Kattner. A passed ball allowed Dominguez to score from third.
Telluride, Fruita hand back-to-back losses to MHS girls lacrosseTelluride’s offense was more than dominant against Montrose this past Tuesday in two halves of play as the Miners scored five goals in the first and six in the second to win 11-2.
Montrose goalkeeper Tessa Bailey recorded her lowest save percentage of the season in the loss but recorded double-digit saves for the sixth straight game.
Grace Cross provided the scoring for the Indians with two goals.
On Thursday, Fruita downed Montrose 9-4 to push Montrose to 2-8 and 0-5 in league play.
Cross scored twice for the second consecutive game and Edeker matched her with a pair of goals, which improved her season total to 15, a team high.
Bailey registered 12 saves and a .571 save percentage.
The losses came after Montrose defeated Eagle Valley 7-5 on April 15. Six different players scored for Montrose — Natalie Trask, Abby Hauptmann, Autumn Hechel, Gywn Browning and Cross each had one goal with Marian Walker tallying two.
Montrose welcomes 4A Mountain West league leader Grand Junction (4-6, 4-0 in conference) to MHS on Tuesday.
Fruita puts on scoring display in win over MHS boys lacrosseFruita scored five or more goals in three of four periods in a 20-4 victory over Montrose on Tuesday.
The Wildcats had 16 different scores in the win with four recording multiple goals. Meanwhile, the Indians received scoring contributions from Dylan Prescott (two), Gabe Miller (one) and Jayden Casias (one).
Ethan Hartman, Blake Bercillo and Casias each recorded an assist.
Dexter Day secured a season- and game-high 10 ground balls for Montrose, accounting for almost half of the team’s total (21).
Hartman won 4-of-17 of his faceoffs, with Taryn Hill posting a 2-for-6 mark. Tyler Draper was nearly perfect on faceoffs, winning 15-of-16.
Kevin Estrada had four saves for Montrose and Tyler Josephson had three.
The Indians will play Battle Mountain (4-5) on Saturday at 3 p.m.
