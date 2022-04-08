Montrose High School boys lacrosse netted its first win of the season over spring break. The Indians defeated Summit 12-7, a season-high offensive performance for the program.
Dylan Prescott led Montrose with seven goals and one assist. His teammates Ryan Shipley, Joe Silva and Ethan Hartman each scored one goal with Jayden Casias adding two.
Prescott had 10 shots on goal and Silva and Gabe Miller each added three.
Taryn Hill won 11 of his 17 faceoffs and Kevin Estrada, at goalkeeper, recorded six saves.
Montrose played league rival Grand Junction on Wednesday and lost 13-2. Silva and Prescott each scored in the loss. Altan Brown secured eight ground balls and Shipley had eight.
Montrose plays its third home game of the season on Saturday. The Indians welcome Durango (1-3) for a league bout.
MHS baseball’s bats surge amid four-game splitMontrose High School baseball is 2-2 in its past four games, but the team’s bats have scored 36 runs during the stretch.
The Indians scored 10 and shutout Roaring Fork at the start of spring break. Torrie Eckerman, Luke Hutto and Rocco Manuel each had two hits in the contest. Logan Files, Gage Wareham and Logan Files each recorded a pair of runs batted in.
Parker Davis was a force on the mound as he recorded nine strikeouts across five innings, allowed no runs and just one hit.
The Indians split a doubleheader against Alamosa. In game one, Montrose lost 14-13 but bounced back with a 10-3 win in game two.
Titus Weese picked up the win in game two after his two-run, two-strikeout performance across 5 ⅔ innings.
Files, Manuel and David Dominguez led the way offensively. Dominguez was 5-for-9 across both games with two RBIs and Manuel and Files were both 4-for-7. Files had five RBIs.
The Indians traveled to Rocky Mountain HS on Thursday and fell 8-3. Davis had allowed four runs in five innings to keep Montrose in the game before Rocky Mountain scored four runs in the sixth inning.
William Vasseur pitched for the Lobos and struck out six Montrose hitters. He allowed three hits.
Zeke Steenburgen knocked in a pair of runs for Montrose with Manuel adding the third.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
