Late comeback comes up short for MHS boys lacrosseDown 10-6 in the fourth period, Montrose boys lacrosse scored three goals late but couldn’t muster enough to recapture the lead and lost to Glenwood Springs 11-9.
The Demons raced to a 7-4 lead at halftime. They added three goals in the third period before Montrose’s defense kept the Indians within striking range late.
Dylan Prescott led Montrose in goals with five and was followed by Gabe Miller, who scored one goal and dished out two assists.
Eli Sauer, Joe Silva and Blake Bercillo each added a goal with Silva, Sauer and Jayden Casias recording one assist.
Montrose had 24 shots on goal, three less than Glenwood which had four scorers with multiple goals.
Miller won six of his 12 faceoffs for Montrose and Kevin Estrada recorded eight saves.
The loss moves Montrose to 2-5 with a date at Fruita Monument (8-0) on Tuesday.
MHS boys swimming takes second at D51 InviteAlex Radovich, Brendan Ullmann, Lucas Motley and Talmage Barton picked up where they left off at their home meet and placed second in the 200-yard medley relay at the D51 Invite on Saturday.
The four finished with a time of 1:50.14 and two spots ahead of Barny and Benny Algacs, Jack Flowers and Tyler Graves contingent.
Radovich, Ullmann, Motley and Zeke Waxler placed first in the 400-yard freestyle relay and the Algacs, along with Ullmann and Radovich, finished second in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Individually, Motley once again starred, placing first in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke. Ullmann joined him with a first-place finish of his own in the 200-yard individual medley.
Other top finishers for Montrose include Radovich, Barny and Barton placing third, fourth and fifth in the 50-yard freestyle; Ryan Nichols’ third-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle; Barny and Waxler placing second and third in the 100-yard backstroke; and divers Gabe Woodland and Hunter Barton second and third in diving.
The team finished second at the invite with 285 points. Glenwood Springs was first with 323.
Renfrow continues hurdles dominance, girls stay consistent for MHS trackAt the Phil Wertman Invitational this past Friday in Grand junction, Isaac Renfow again showed why his talent in hurdles helped him qualify for state last season.
Renfrow placed first in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.16 and later placed second in the 300-meter hurdles at 40.88. He placed second in both events at the team’s previous meet.
Jonas Graff netted his first top finish of the season, placing first in the 1,600-meter run. Bohdan Wachle was the only other Montrose runner to place first in an individual event. He ran a 53.03 in the 400-meter dash.
Amaris Mora placed second in the 200-meter dash and third in the 100-meter dash.
Other top five finishes for the boys came from Will Taylor (third in high jump); Trevor Hill (second in shot put and fifth in discus); and Mora (fourth in long jump).
On the girls’ side, Taylor Foster matched her performance from the week prior in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.01, but finished second.
Olivia Renfrow was second in the 400-meter dash, up from fourth at the previous meet, and Madison Lucero finished in second place in the 300-meter hurdles at 50.05.
The girls had a slew of other top finishes with Josephine Coulter placing fifth in the 100-meter dash; Alacrity Combs fifth in the 200-meter dash; and Georgia Ficco’s fifth-place finish in the 1,600-meter run.
Haven Johnson and Lucero placed fourth and fifth in the 100-meter hurdles, and Sarah McGarry placed second and fourth in the long jump.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press