MHS boys soccer splits league games, moves to 6-4
Montrose High School boys soccer traveled to Fruita on Tuesday but weren’t able to come away with a league victory.
The Wildcats scored the game’s only second-half goal for the 2-1 win after both teams went into the half tied 1-1.
The loss was Montrose’s third straight against a league opponent, pushing them further down the Southwestern League standings behind Durango, which leads at 3-0-1.
The Indians put an end to that league losing streak with a 6-0 win over Grand Junction Central (5-4) Thursday. Montrose scored five goals in the first half and added another in the second.
It’s the third time Montrose has scored at least six goals in a game this season, and the third time it’s shut out an opponent.
The Indians will host Fruita on Tuesday as they continue league play. After starting the season 4-1, Montrose is 2-3 over its past five games.
The stretch hasn’t hampered Montrose’s playoff hopes, but it hasn’t helped, either. The Indians currently rank No. 23 in the 4A RPI and in strong position to make the playoff bracket (there are 32 playoff qualifiers).
Montrose could heavily improve its positioning by defeating No. 3 Durango next Saturday.
MHS cross country runs at Thornton Invitational
Montrose High School cross country participated in the Thornton Invitational in Thornton on Friday, Oct. 1 amongst hundreds of runners across the state.
Elijah Echols had the best finish on the boy’s side for MHS, placing 98th with a time of 18:10. He was followed by Micah Simpson, who ran an 18:45, and Ethan Birchem, who crossed the finish line at 19:25.
Mekhi Mangrum placed 179th, running a 19:33, and Will Taylor was six seconds behind, coming in at 187th.
Normally, these times would place the runners amongst the top 25, maybe the top 20 at an invite. But at least 284 runners ran on the boys side in what was a crowded field. The course at Thornton also has a few hills, adding to its challenge.
It was similar on the girl’s side, which had 237 runners, but Montrose’s Kenzie Bush ran a highly efficient race, placing 30th with a time of 19:47. She dropped 14 seconds off her time from a year ago.
Olivia Cook also dropped time (31 seconds) and finished at 20:33, good for 60th. Trinity Thomson (22:54), Annabelle Hawkins (23:27), Siya Salunke (28:29) and Riley Kettell (30:09) rounded out Montrose’s placements on the girls' side.
Montrose’s Jonas Graff and Ashley Ortega were unable to participate in the Thornton Invitational due to minor injury, but are expected to run in the Mead Stampede on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.