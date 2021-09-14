Montrose boys soccer sweeps weekend set, moves to 4-1
After a defeat to Battle Mountain, Montrose High School boys soccer dusted off its cleats and rebounded remarkably, capturing wins against Doherty (4-2) and Pueblo South (2-5).
At halftime, Montrose and Doherty were tied 1-1. The Indians secured a pair of scores during second-half action, holding the Spartans to a single score in the win.
Game action was smoother against Pueblo South, which has now lost five straight after starting the 2021 campaign 2-0. Montrose scored twice in the first half, and matched that total in the second for a 4-1 victory. The Colts’ lone score came in the second half and was provided by senior Jeremiah Sanders.
The wins move Montrose to 4-1 as the team nearly completes its non-conference portion of the schedule. Games against Eagle Valley and Glenwood Springs are scheduled for later this season, but the Indians head into the start of league play three games above .500.
Montrose can make it four with a win against Grand Junction (2-4) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The Indians’ next home game is this Saturday, against Eagle Valley, at 2 p.m.
Montrose softball splits tough weekend road trip
Montrose softball players went to Berthoud last weekend for a four-game set against four different teams, and escaped having split the weekend 2-2.
The Indians walloped James Irwin 17-0 on Friday, but lost to host Berthoud. Montrose opened Saturday with another dominant win, this time a 15-0 shellacking of Mountain View. Air Academy swept their slate of games Saturday, however, including a 16-0 victory over Montrose. The Indians had just three baserunners all game in their loss to the Kadets.
The 2-2 weekend moves Montrose to 8-3 with nine games left on the schedule. Another winning streak from the Indians could net the team its first winning season since 2013.
Montrose will play at home this Thursday against Grand Junction Central (9-3) at 5 p.m.
