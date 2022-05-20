Montrose High School left fielder David Dominguez swings at a pitch during a baseball game against Grand Junction at MHS on April 15, 2022. Dominguez finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs and a home run in Montrose's 12-10 loss. (Josue Perez/Montrose Daily Press)
Durango defeats MHS girls soccer in second round of 4A playoffs Montrose High School girls soccer captured a stunning 2-1, double-overtime win over Riverdale Ridge in the first round of the 4A girls soccer state tournament.
Montrose couldn’t replicate that magic against No. 3 seeded Durango, which went on a scoring frenzy last Saturday to win 6-0 and eliminate the Indians.
The loss dropped Montrose to 11-6 for the 2022 season. Coaches and players viewed the campaign as a significant turnaround from last year when the program was 3-7 and struggled defensively to stop opponents.
The Indians started this season 5-0 and allowed two goals and scored 27 during the stretch.
Montrose continued its season with a 4-4 April finishing May with a 2-1 record. Following its 6-0 win over Grand Junction on May 5, Montrose clinched its playoff appearance since 2019 and first home playoff game since 2015.
The Indians’ playoff win over Riverdale Ridge was their first playoff victory in eight years.
Durango advanced to the semifinals but lost 1-0 to No. 7 Northfield.
MHS baseball playoff game postponed to MondayMontrose High School baseball was scheduled to play No. 20 Denver North (15-8) on Friday at 1 p.m. in Region 3 of the 4A district baseball tournament but the game was postponed due to inclement weather.
Montrose will now play Denver North on Monday at 3 p.m. in Northfield, which is hosting Region 3.
The Indians are ranked No. 13 in the 4A bracket. If they defeat Denver North, they will play No. 4 Northfield (20-3) or No. 29 Battle Mountain (13-10) in the regional final.
Montrose finished the regular season 14-8 and 5-3 in conference play. In the final game of the season, Montrose lost 19-4 to Palisade, which is the host of Region 1 and the No. 1 ranked team in 4A.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
