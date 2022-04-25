MHS track boys finish first at Coal Ridge Invitational
Montrose High School’s track boys rode a wave of top finishes and cruised into first place in the Coal Ridge Invitational.
The Indians finished with 138 points, well ahead of host Coal Ridge’s 93.
Amaris Mora led the way for Montrose by finishing first with a time of 11.42 in the 100-meter dash. Alonzo Leiba added a pair his own top finishes by placing second in the 200- and 400-meter dashes.
Jonas Graff finished first in the 1,600-meter run and Isaac Renfrow was a star again in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles. He placed second in both events, his third straight meet placing in the top two for both events.
Mora added a second-place finish in the long jump and Trevor Hill placed first in shot put and fifth in discus.
Will Taylor added a fifth-place finish in long jump and Austin Zimmer placed third in triple jump to round out Montrose’s scoring.
On the girls’ side, Madison Lucero had the best finish on the track with a third-place finish (52.18) in the 300-meter hurdles. Taylor Foster followed by placing fourth in the 100-meter dash.
Sarah McGarry placed second in long jump and seventh in high jump.
Battle Mountain hands MHS boys lacrosse third straight loss
Montrose boys lacrosse visited Battle Mountain last Saturday and couldn’t keep up with the Huskies in a 16-5 loss.
Battle Mountain (5-5) had been coming off back-to-back losses before their 16-goal performance against Montrose. The 16 goals matched a season high.
Five different players scored two or more goals for the Huskies and their goalkeepers tallied 11 saves.
The loss moves Montrose to 2-7. The Indians have been outscored 36-9 over their past two games after an 11-7 home win over Durango and close 11-9 loss to Glenwood Springs in the two contests prior.
Montrose closes out the season against Eagle Valley, Grand Junction and Glenwood Springs.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
