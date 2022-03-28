MHS track nets several top finishes in finals at Warrior Invitational
Montrose High School’s boys and girls track teams capped the Warrior Invitational with a handful of top finishes.
Amaris Mora placed second in the 100-meter dash and long jump. He shaved six seconds off his time from prelims in the 100-meter dash.
Junior Rodriguez finished second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.51, which was .19 quicker than his run in prelims.
Alonzo Leiba’s 52.52 run in the 300-meter dash finals was good for fifth and in the 800-meter run, Jonas Graff placed fourth at 2:06.69.
Other top marks on the boys side were Isaac Renfrow’s second-place finish and nearly one-second improvement (42.22 to 41.24) from prelims in the 300-meter hurdles; Will Taylor placing fifth in the long jump; Austin Zimmer finishing fourth in triple jump; Trevor Hill placing fourth and second in discus and shot put; and Jaxxon Tosi fourth in shot put.
Sarah McGarry and Audrey Righter continued to shine in the 100-meter dash by placing second and third, respectively. McGarry took home first place in the long jump and Righter was three spots behind her in fourth.
Olivia Renfrow placed fourth in the 200 (28.45) and 400-meter dash (1:04.33).
Haven Johnson improved on her prelim placement (fourth) by finishing third in the 100-meter hurdles. She dropped an impressive 37 seconds off her time (19.70 to 19.33).
Rounding out the top placements on the girls side was Madison Lucero and her third-place finish (51.92) in 300-meter hurdles.
