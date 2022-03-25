Montrose High School track shines at Warrior Invitational
Montrose High School’s track team will have representatives in 24 of 37 events in Saturday’s finals at the Warrior Invitational.
Dozens of runners and throwers representing Montrose did their part on Friday during prelims. Last season’s fourth-place state finisher in the 300-meter hurdles, Isaac Renfrow, placed second on Friday in the same event with a time of 42.22.
In the 100-meter dash, Amaris Mora punched his ticket to Saturday’s finals with a second-place finish, running an 11.42. He added another finish in second place in the long jump.
Junior Rodriguez, in the 200-meter dash, matched Mora with a second-place finish of his own and a spot in the finals.
Trevor Hill finished fourth in the discus throw, posting a 126-04 (a personal record) and was followed by Jaxon Tossi, who finished seventh.
Other MHS finalists on the boys' side set to compete Saturday are Jonny Reyes, Ethan Birchem, Zack Morris, Mekhi Mangrum and Jonas Graff in the 80-meter run; Ben Perfors, Anton Rizzo, Inigo Munoz and Seamus Mullin in the 1,600-meter run; Joshua Maddox in the shot put; Renfrow, Rodriguez, Mora and Alonzo Leiba in the 4x200 relay (Austin Zimmer fills in for Leiba in the 4x100); and Kolten Cohick in the triple jump.
On the girls’ side, Audrey Righter and Sarah McGarry finished second and fourth, respectively, in the 100-meter dash and Olivia Renfrow placed seventh in the 200-meter dash. (Renfrow will also run in the 400-meter dash on Saturday after placing fifth in the event.)
Haven Johnson placed fifth in the 100-meter hurdles and Madison Lucero finished third in the 300-meter hurdles.
Georgia Fico will run for Montrose in the 1,600-meter run; Alacrity Combs and Brooke Williams are finalists in the high jump and long jump; Heather Power will rep Montrose in discus; and Johnson, Lucero, Renfrow and Sienna Mora qualified for finals in the 4x200 meter relay.
“We had some great performances today,” Montrose coach Brian Simpson said. “We have lots of kids in the finals and that’s where we want them to be — in that top eight.”
Montrose girls soccer extends win streak to five
Montrose visited Delta on Tuesday and came away with a 2-1 victory to extend the team’s win streak to five.
The Indians and Panthers were tied 1-1 after 45 minutes of play. Montrose’s defense, paired with a second-half goal, gave them the edge and the program’s second 5-0 start in the past three seasons.
Montrose has allowed just two goals on the season and has scored 25 as it enters spring break.
Josie Coulter and Natalie Hernandez have helped captain the program’s fast start with newcomer Ellie Duncan and veterans Tatum Berry, Alicea Vigil and Makayla Milsap providing key contributions.
The Indians return from spring break with their first league game of the season. They will play Fruita at home on April 5 at 5 p.m.
Offensive depth a highlight in earlygoing for Montrose boys lacrosse
The season hasn’t started with a win for the Montrose boys lacrosse program. A season-opening loss to Fruita was followed by a 13-6 loss against Durango.
Telluride visited on Wednesday and scored seven goals in the fourth period to win 14-7. But Montrose played competitively through three periods with a pair of goals in the first and second and a trio in the third.
Fortunately, the scoring has been spread out for Montrose, including on Wednesday when Dylan Prescott scored three times, with a pair of assists, and Jayden Casias added two. Joe Silva and Blake Bercillo had one each.
Against Durango, Dylan Prescott had three scores with senior Gabe Miller adding a pair.
Prescott and Miller both scored in the season opener (two for Prescott, one for Miller) and senior Logan Sermones added another. Silva had an assist.
The early-season trend is a boost for Montrose, which seeks its first win Saturday against Summit.