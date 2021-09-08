The Montrose High School volleyball team extended their win streak to five games on Tuesday, defeating Grand Junction in a straight-sets sweep (25-22, 25-12, 25-13).
Madisen Matoush led Montrose with 14 kills against the Tigers, with Kelsey Rocco adding 10. Rocco (12) and Taylor Foster (11) registered double-digit digs, and Taygan Rocco had nine.
The win follows the Indians’ two straight wins over Glenwood Springs and Battle Mountain last week. Rocco also led Montrose in kills against Glenwood, with 16, and Jada Ray had 17 digs in last week’s win. Foster was right behind Ray with 14 digs. Matoush registered a team-high four blocks.
Through five games, Montrose has won 15 total sets, having lost just two.
Montrose (5-0) will head to Lewis Palmer for a weekend tournament on Friday and Saturday.
Battle Mountain extends win streak against Montrose to four
After 40 minutes of play, Montrose High School boys soccer held a 1-0 lead over Battle Mountain, a team it hasn’t defeated since 2017.
Three scores from the Huskies in the second half extended that streak as they capitalized offensively — and tightened up their defensive play — to defeat the Indians 3-1.
The loss is Montrose’s first of the season. The Indians nabbed two straight home wins to start their campaign.
Next up for Montrose is perhaps their toughest challenge of the season. The Indians will head to Colorado Springs to play Doherty Springs (4-0), a 5A squad that, as of Aug. 31, has scored 19 goals and allowed just two in four games.
Montrose sweeps doubleheader against Alamosa
After doubling last season’s win total (two) against Delta last week, Montrose High School softball continued swinging hot bats, defeating Alamosa 11-8 and 15-5 to move to 6-1.
It’s the third straight, and fifth time overall, the Indians have scored in double digits.
With the weekend effort, Montrose is already set to blow past its run total in 2020 (83) — in seven fewer games. With three runs against James Irwin (2-2) on Friday, Montrose will have scored 84 runs in eight games.
The rejuvenated season comes from Montrose’s increased success on the road. The Indians had one win away from MHS in 2020, but after Saturday’s wins, that total is now up to four. A more focused and zoned in offensive approach, too, has helped spark Montrose’s turnaround.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.