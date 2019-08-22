The Montrose High School boys golf JV team took sixth place Wednesday at the Indians-hosted Black Canyon Invite.

Although Montrose and Eagle Valley both shot a 253, MHS was the better team via a tiebreaker. Durango won the tournament with a 231 while Gunnison was the runner-up (246). Basalt took third (249), followed by Rifle (250) and Steamboat Springs (252).

Jake Legg was the top golfer for the Indians, finishing with a 12-over-par 82. He was tied for 12th alongside Rifle’s Wolfgang Smith, Gunnison’s Skylar Wild and Jonathan Boyer of Eagle Valley.

Mark Metheny wasn’t far behind, carding an 83, which included a birdie on the par 3 hole No. 15. He finished in a tie for 16th with Durango golfer Luke Ford.

Klay Martinez ended up in a tie for 29th with Aspen’s Andrew Vallone after the pair both shot an 88.

Other Montrose golfers that played were Rocco Manuel and Kreed Martinez who both shot 89; Liam Beshore (92); Logan Files (94); Connor Bell (97); Brooks Blackford (104); Quinn Hughes (110); and Blake Highland (132).

Montrose also hosted Pagosa Springs, Aspen Buena Vista, Delta, Cedaredge. Ouray Vail Mountain, Moffat County and Montezuma-Cortez.

Up next, both varsity and JV will play at 9 a.m. today at Cobble Creek.

