Before inclement weather postponed the track and field championships on Friday, members from Montrose High School participated in events on Thursday.
Montrose’s 4x200 relay team — Amaris Mora, Isaac Renfrow, Junior Rodriguez and Alonzo Leiba — posted a time of 1:29.53, which placed them seventh and advanced them into the 4x200 final.
Will Taylor qualified in the high jump and finished tied for 11th with a jump of 6-feet, 0-inches. Mora finished 16th in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.80 seconds and Renfrow ran the 110-meter hurdles in 15.97 seconds, which placed him 14th.
Trevor Hill competed in shot put and placed seventh. His throws hovered around 44, 45 feet but his best landed at 47-feet, 10-inches.
On the girls’ side, Taylor Foster, Olivia Renfrow, Sarah McGarry and Madison Lucero finished eighth in the 4x200 meter relay. They completed the relay with a time of 1:46.49, which bested their season-best time of 1:47.86 and gave them a spot in the 4x200 meter relay final.
McGarry qualified for state in the long jump, but the event was postponed due to inclement weather.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone