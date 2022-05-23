The record-breaking 4x200 meter relay team from Montrose High School finished in third place in the finals at the track and field state championships with a time of 1:29.42. The mark broke the group’s own school record, which stood at 1:29.51.
Amaris Mora, Isaac Renfrow, Junior Rodriguez and Alonzo Leiba, in the 4x200 were less than a second behind first-place Erie, which finished in 1:28.45.
The 4x100 meter relay team — Mora, Renfrow, Rodriguez and Austin Zimmer — finished in fifth place in the 4x100 meter relay finals with a time of 43.24, which also broke a record. They previously ran a 43.58 at the Tiger Invitational and a 43.34 in the 4x100 meter relay state preliminary.
Leiba also ran for MHS’s 4x400 meter relay team alongside Jonas Graff, Zack Browning and Bohdan Walchle. They finished 16th on Sunday with a time of 3:29.72.
Individually, Renfrow placed 14th in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.97 seconds and finished seventh in the 300-meter hurdles. His 39.75 mark in the 300 meter was faster than his 40.43 mark at state last year when he finished fourth overall in the event.
Mora, in the 100-meter dash, placed 10th with a time of 11.31 seconds. He finished 16th in the 200-meter dash.
The boys finished in 15th as a team with 18 points.
Sarah McGarry qualified in the long jump and placed fifth overall in the long jump finals. She had a 17-foot, 5-inch jump, which was just behind her school record-breaking jump of 17 feet and 7.5 inches.
McGarry ran with Taylor Foster, Olivia Renfrow and Madison Lucero in the 4x200 meter relay finals on Saturday. They finished eighth with a time of 1:48.61.
Overall, the girls finished in 29th with seven points.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
