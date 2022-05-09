At the Southwestern League Championships meet last Friday and Saturday, the boys on Montrose’s track and field team took second place behind host Durango.
Montrose tallied 73 points at the five-team meet. Grand Junction Central finished third with 63 points and Grand Junction and Fruita followed in fourth and fifth.
Alonzo Leiba contributed considerably to the boys point total. He finished second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.99 and second in the 400-meter dash at 51.42.
Leiba, a sophomore, has cut his time significantly from his freshman to sophomore season. His 51.42 mark in the 400-meter dash was a season-best time.
Earlier this season, the coaching staff placed Leiba in the 800-meter run, hoping he would realize how much quicker he could go in the 400 compared to long-distance running.
The move has paid off.
“That 400 is where he’s definitely excelling and doing well,” Montrose coach Brian Simpson said of Leiba. “That, along with a season under his belt, has been a huge benefit to Alonzo and our athletes. Those are always big things. That experience helps.”
Leiba ran alongside Isaac Renfrow, Zack Browning and Deric Repogle in the 4x200 meter relay. They ran a 1:33.93, good for second.
Leiba was joined by Browning, Jonas Graff and Bohdan Walchle in the 4x400 meter relay. They took first with a time of 3:36.84.
Amaris Mora posted a season-best time in the 100-meter dash. He finished second with a time of 11.10.
He posted a 22.54 mark in the 200-meter dash, Aalso a season best.
Isaac Renfrow finished fourth in the 110-meter hurdles at a season-best mark of 15.99. That ranks him 18th in 4A, within the qualification for state. He finished better in the 300-meter hurdles, placing first, at 41.31. He currently ranks eighth in 4A in the event after his 40.80 mark at the Frank Woodburn Invitational.
Other top placers on the boys’ side were Will Taylor, who finished third in high jump; Mora’s third-place finish in long jump; Austin Zimmer finishing fourth in triple jump; and Trevor Hill placing third and fifth in shot put and discus, respectively.
The Montrose girls finished in fourth place as a team with 61 points. Olivia Renfrow helped the point total with a first-place finish in the 400-meter dash. She finished the event with a time of 1:03.29. The next closest was Durango’s Mason Turner, who finished at 1:05.30.
Madison Lucero and Haven Johnson finished second and third 100-meter hurdles. Lucero (17.53) was a near second quicker than Johnson (18.42).
Lucero added a second-place finish in 300-meter hurdles and crossed the finish line with a time of 49.88.
In the girls’ 4x400 meter relay, Lucero, Renfrow, Sarah McGarry and Georgia Ficco finished second with a time of 4:30.02. But Montrose fared the best in the 800-sprint medley relay as Taylor Foster, McGarry, Renfrow and Maryellen McCracken crossed the finish line at 1:56.69, good for first.
McGarry also finished first in the long jump, two spots ahead of Foster, and second in the high jump, one place ahead of teammate Brooke Williams.
“As coaches, we are looking to see progression each week,” Montrose coach Brian Simpson said. “We want to see those times drop and that is definitely what we saw this weekend. Looking at these results, across the board, every athlete ran their best mark this past weekend.”
That bodes well for the group this week, which seeks to make final bids for state qualification.
On the girls’ side, Foster is .08 tenths of a second from qualifying in the 100-meter dash. The 4x200 relay team ranks 16th in 4A, two spots ahead of the cutoff, and the 800-sprint medley relay team — Foster, McGarry, Renfrow and McCracken — ranks 24th and will need to shave nearly a full second to move within the top 18.
On the boys’ side, Hill and Jaxxon Tosi rank ninth and 18th in shot put. Mora ranks seventh in the 100- and 200-meter dash.
Leiba is currently 23rd in the 400-meter dash and needs to shave more than a second off his time to qualify.
The relay teams are in good shape as the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 rank 15th, seventh and 14th, respectively, in 4A. The 800-sprint medley relay team is a shoo-in as it ranks No. 1 in 4A with a time of 1:44.05.
“This last weekend, things change because kids up their game,” Simpson said. “That’s the fun of being in the top 18.”
Some athletes will head to Olathe on Thursday for a meet while others head to Stocker Stadium in Grand Junction for a meet on Friday and Saturday.
Some athletes will do both as they offer one final effort to qualify for state in their events.
“Some of these kids are definitely looking at how to add another week (to the schedule),” Simpson said. “That consistency is across the board because that’s the attitude of the team. They’re hungry for that next level and that’s finishing this week and loading up buses next Wednesday to head off to the state meet.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press