The hope for a fast start to the Montrose volleyball season was dashed in the season opener, but the hope for a successful season is still very much alive.

The Red Hawks took the court for the first time on Tuesday and fell to Delta 25-21, 18-25, 25-20, 10-25, 15-13 in a disappointing five-set thriller. It doesn’t mean that this is a team destined for a rough year, however. The girls battled through every set, coming away with two dominant wins while suffering three close defeats.



