Montrose High School’s Brooke Williams, 4, goes up for a kill during game two of a varsity match against Palisade High School at MHS Tuesday evening, August 29, 2023. (William Woody/Special to the MDP)
Montrose High School’s Taygan Rocco, 5, and Brooke Williams, right, attempt to block a shot during game one of a varsity match against Palisade High School at MHS Tuesday evening, August 29, 2023. (William Woody/Special to the MDP)
Montrose High School’s Brooke Williams, center, celebrates a point with her teammates during game two of a varsity match against Palisade High School at MHS Tuesday evening, August 29, 2023. (William Woody/Special to the MDP)
The Montrose girls volleyball team hasn’t been short on offense in their first two matches of the year. But if the Red Hawks can glean anything from those contests, both losses, it’s that there needs to be a full effort in order to get the results that they’re working for.
That was certainly the case in a 25-20, 25-22, 18-25, 25-14 loss to Palisade on Tuesday night.
“We have to get better at defense,” coach Shane Forrest said. “We had the offense (Tuesday) night. Our blocking and our digs, quality digs, is where we need to put our focus right now.”
As Forrest noted, the offense is functioning the way that the Red Hawks (0-2 overall) imagined it would, especially early in the season. Madison Lucero led the attack with 17 kills while Brooke Williams had 10 and Maggie Legg added nine.
On the defensive front, Logen Matoush led the way with 25 digs while Taygan Rocco had 16. Rocco also dished out 35 assists to the Red Hawks hitters through the course of the match.
But those numbers weren’t good enough to take three sets from a Palisade team that has been a fixture at the Class 4A state volleyball tournament in recent years. The benefit of seeing that team and seeing the areas that are a concern in the early stages of the season is that Montrose has plenty of time to work through those issues.
“We feel good about our strengths and what we need to work on with our weaknesses,” Forrest said. “We’ve played two really good teams. Palisade is full of tall, big kids. And they’re young. They’re full of juniors and all those juniors have state tournament experience from last year.”
Looking ahead, the Red Hawks will play their next two matches on the road. They go to Battle Mountain on Saturday then head to Grand Junction on Tuesday.
Montrose beat both teams last year and this is a good opportunity for the Red Hawks to work out the defensive kinks that have caused a bit of trouble in these early losses.
“I feel pretty confident in the next few matches that we have,” Forrest said. “They’re going to help us gain some confidence and work on those things.”
She acknowledges that her team is better than it was a year ago, but knows that it’ll be the effort over a few days of practice and execution on the floor that will get her team in the win column for the first time in 2023.
“I hope the experience with those two teams is going to be an advantage for us,” Forrest said.
The match against the Huskies on Saturday has a 1 p.m. start and the match in Grand Junction on Tuesday is slated to go at 5:30 p.m.
