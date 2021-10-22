Montrose High School’s volleyball team (15-3) extended their win streak to five on Thursday with a 3-0 win (26-24, 25-20, 25-15) over Delta (12-7) at Lloyd McMillan Gym.
The Panthers offered resistance in the first set but slowly lost offensive steam as the match progressed, tailing off in the second and third sets.
The Indians, undefeated at home (6-0) so far, were led by Kelsey Rocco who had 14 kills and 17 digs, both team-highs. Madisen Matoush added 13 kills and 12 digs and her six aces tied a personal season-high.
Jada Ray had 14 digs, with Bre Brasier and Taygan Rocco adding 12 and 10, respectively.
Taylor Foster, who’s helped lift the offense and defense with her play up the middle for the Indians this season, delivered an all-around quality performance with eight kills and a team-high five blocks.
Following the loss to Fruita in September, the Indians have won 15 of 19 sets during their five-game winning streak.
With a win against Durango on Saturday, Montrose can secure an undefeated regular season record at home. The Indians previously had such a home record in 2016.
Fruita (15-3 and 7-1 in SWL play) won its match against Durango on Friday, forcing Montrose into must-win territory to avoid finishing in second place in the Southwestern League.
The Indians and Demons will start play at 11 a.m.
