Brooke Williams volleyball

Montrose High School’s Brooke Williams, 4, goes up for a kill during game two of a varsity match against Palisade High School earlier this season. Following a pair of wins against Battle Mountain and Grand Junction, the team will head to the Front Range this weekend for the Lewis-Palmer tournament.  (William Woody/Special to MDP)

 William Woody

A little winning can make a big difference at the right time. The Montrose girls volleyball scored a pair of wins after starting the season with two straight losses.

They were on the road both times but packed their brooms for their sweeps of Battle Moutnain and Grand Junction. They topped the Huskies 25-18, 25-20, 25-19 on Sept. 2 before taking down Grand Junction 25-15, 25-17, 25-18 three days later. Even with more tough matchups ahead, it was good to eliminate the stress of searching for the first victory of the year after battling to a couple of tough losses.



