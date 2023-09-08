Montrose High School’s Brooke Williams, 4, goes up for a kill during game two of a varsity match against Palisade High School earlier this season. Following a pair of wins against Battle Mountain and Grand Junction, the team will head to the Front Range this weekend for the Lewis-Palmer tournament. (William Woody/Special to MDP)
A little winning can make a big difference at the right time. The Montrose girls volleyball scored a pair of wins after starting the season with two straight losses.
They were on the road both times but packed their brooms for their sweeps of Battle Moutnain and Grand Junction. They topped the Huskies 25-18, 25-20, 25-19 on Sept. 2 before taking down Grand Junction 25-15, 25-17, 25-18 three days later. Even with more tough matchups ahead, it was good to eliminate the stress of searching for the first victory of the year after battling to a couple of tough losses.
“Battle Mountain, we played really well against them,” coach Shane Forrest said. “They’re a good team, they were very offensive and they challenged us and it was nice to be able to play well against them.”
Maddie Lucero led the Red Hawks (2-2 overall) with 11 kills in that win while Brooke Williams added seven. Forrest wasn’t overly happy with the production on the serves, but Maggie Legg did manage to score three aces.
She was a big part of the offense in the win over Grand Junction as she had six kills and helped out defensively with two blocks. Maggie Cross also had two blocks against the Tigers. Lucero again led the team in kills with seven.
“We absolutely needed some confidence boosting,” Forrest said. “The girls worked really hard the first two weeks of the season and those first two matches, we played hard and played well and they just didn’t come out the way we hoped. We didn’t get rewarded for the hard work and good play that they demonstrated.”
The reward came in the matches against Battle Mountain and Grand Junction but now the Red Hawks have quite the task ahead of them. They’ll travel to the Front Range to participate in the Lewis-Palmer tournament on Saturday.
First up is the host school, a team that is once again on the rise under its former All-American outside hitter Alexa Srube (Smith). The Red Hawks will then take on Pueblo West before entering into seeded bracket play for the remainder of the tournament. It’s a good opportunity for the Red Hawks to battle teams that traditionally make deep playoff runs.
“I’m excited to see how we measure up, stay tough and compete against really good teams,” Forrest said. “It’ll be a true test to see if we can sustain and stay competitive and stay error-free.”
When Montrose returns home next week, it’ll dive into league play starting with a home match against Grand Junction Central on Tuesday.
