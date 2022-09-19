The young and inexperienced Montrose Red Hawks volleyball team hosted the battle tested and very experienced Durango Demons at the Fieldhouse on Friday evening. The result was disappointing. The Demons took the match 3-0.
The Red Hawks played well but not quite well enough to overcome Durango’s talent and experience. The first game, won by the Demons, was a 6 point loss for the Red Hawks 25-19.
The Red Hawks kept within a couple of points throughout the second game, falling by the score of 25-22. The third game of the match was almost a carbon copy of the second game with the Red Hawks staying close to the Demons but falling at the end 25-22.
Coach Forrest paid tribute to the visiting Demons citing their teamwork and their cool under pressure. She noted that their record of 9 wins and 2 losses overall and 4-0 in league play speaks for itself. “This is a very good, very experienced team that could go far into the playoffs if things continue as they are,” she said.
The Red Hawks now fall to an overall record of two wins and seven losses. They are one win and one loss in league play.”
Next up for the young Red Hawks will be a road trip north to visit the Fruita-Monument Wildcats on Tuesday, Sept. 20, with first serve scheduled for 5 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone