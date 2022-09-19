The young and inexperienced Montrose Red Hawks volleyball team hosted the battle tested and very experienced Durango Demons at the Fieldhouse on Friday evening. The result was disappointing. The Demons took the match 3-0.

The Red Hawks played well but not quite well enough to overcome Durango’s talent and experience. The first game, won by the Demons, was a 6 point loss for the Red Hawks 25-19.



