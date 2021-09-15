Montrose High School volleyball won its eight game of the season Tuesday night, defeating Grand Junction Central 3-0 (25-19, 25-14, 26-24).
But what echoed throughout the night’s action was the support for Aiden Hutto and Dariann Bushee, two local students who were diagnosed with cancer near the end of 2020. (Hutto was diagnosed with brain cancer in December.)
Montrose’s volleyball teams hosted the fundraiser, which included donations and different prizes. The players sported shirts that said, “Go Gold: Childhood Cancer Awareness.”
“It felt really good because all of us are super close with Aiden Hutto and some of us are close with Dariann,” said Montrose senior and the team’s outside hitter Kelsey Rocco. “It was nice to be able to show our support for Aidan and Dariann and put some money towards the fundraiser for the hospital.”
Proceeds from the fundraiser benefited the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children’s Hospital Colorado.
A rep from the hospital sent a statement to MHS, thanking the program for its support.
“I wanted to thank the team for their meaningful partnership to raise funds for Children’s Hospital Colorado’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders,” the statement read. “We are honored and humbled to be the charity of choice for tonight’s game. Please note these funds will help us to provide world class care.”
The Indians played a consistent match thanks to strong play from seniors Taylor Foster and Madisen Matoush. The pair were part of a senior group that selected the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children’s Hospital Colorado as the beneficiary of this season’s fundraiser.
“One of my favorite matches of the year is when we do a benefit match, just because it's more than volleyball,” Montrose head coach Shane Forrest said. “The energy in the gym is much more positive, energetic and enthusiastic, and more people come out when we have these benefit matches and it increases our crowd quite a bit. It’s a really good thing for the girls to be a part of and realize there’s more to volleyball.
“It’s hitting pretty close to home for them,” Forrest added.
Montrose put a bow on its second straight victory after Rocco registered two straight kills to give Montrose a 26-24 win in the third set. The Indians had a 23-15 near the end of the third, but the Warriors stormed back to tie it at 24-24.
The first two sets went much smoother for Montrose, including a 6-3 run in the first set to finish 25-19. The Indians played their best in the second set, holding leads of 15-7, 19-9 and 21-13 before securing four straight points.
Matoush led with 10 kills, and Foster led in digs, with 15. Brooke Williams, who entered the startling lineup last Saturday during Montrose’s four-game stretch in which it went 2-2, had three kills, all of which were some of the strongest from the Indians’ side.
