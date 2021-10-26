Durango’s defense was so dominant on Saturday that fans likely weren’t sure where Montrose’s next point would come from.
A kill from outside hitter Kelsey Rocco? Likely dug out by Durango libero Brooklyn Messier. A kill up the middle from Taylor Foster? There’s a good chance it was blocked by the Demons’ Sarah Somrak or Eva Stewart.
“It was hard to find the floor,” Montrose coach Shane Forrest said. “Their libero was everywhere and they were making really good adjustments to shots we were taking.”
Despite the adjustments, and a fly-around effort from Messier, the Indians, down two sets to one, chipped away and settled in defensively, winning the fourth set 25-19.
The fifth set added additional fireworks to the league-conference matchup, with both teams trading points. But Montrose (16-3), in a season where they’ve been known for a comeback, secured the game’s final points to win 16-14 in the fifth set and the match 3-2 (25-17, 19-25, 24-26, 25-19, 16-14).
“It showed that we can come out of a low energy spot and how we can pick it up and persevere and be competitive against a strong team,” Montrose senior Jada Ray said.
Ray had no problem herself persevering against Durango, matching Messier’s intensity by recording 25 digs, a season-high. She also had three timely serving aces, mini-sparks that added a much needed jolt to an Indians’ offense trying to attack a solid Durango front.
“(I’d say) this was her best performance of the season,” Forrest said. “Serving and defensively she was all over the place and helped us create opportunities to score points.”
Those opportunities started to compile for Kelsey Rocco, who had a team-high 21 kills, her fifth straight performance in double digits. Her 57 attempts were a season-high and her .175 hitting percentage was the first time she was under at least .230 since Oct. 9, a span of four matches.
The Indians have relied on Rocco heavily lately, though Taylor Foster added some offense up the middle with a season-high 12 kills. Brooke Williams had eight.
Rocco and Foster’s performances helped extend a stretch in which Montrose’s offense has, statistically, performed its best. The team’s .239 hitting percentage over the past six games is the highest it’s been across such a span all season.
Madisen Matoush extended her double-digit kills streak to five, recording 11 against Durango, and other offensive contributors like Jaedyn Key and Williams have been efficient. Key has shot below .200 just once during the winning streak and Williams has two games of eight kills, her season-high mark.
“We’re really excited about (our offense) and we’re glad that we finally learned how to play together and play as a unified team,” Matoush said.
Defensively, Rocco had 23 digs and Matoush and Foster had 21 and 20, respectively. Their efforts helped, at times, stop Durango’s Mason Rowland, who had 19 kills and just three errors on 38 attempts.
Matoush, Ray and Rocco had three aces each, and Hallie Fenton and Key led the team with three blocks.
Though the win means Montrose and Fruita finish the conference schedule with similar records (7-1), it’s Fruita who will be named Southwestern League champions.
The two teams split the head-to-head matchup 1-1 (Fruita won the first matchup 3-0 and Montrose won the second 3-2), but Fruita has the edge in set percentage — the Wildcats won five sets to Montrose’s three, which awards them the tiebreaker and league title, according to SWL bylaws.
“Going 7-1 in league is a huge accomplishment given the teams like Fruita and Durango who are in our league,” Forrest said. “To end up second in that mix is a big accomplishment and I’m proud of the fight that they gave and the effort they’ve given all season to put themselves in that position.”
The Indians, ranked No. 5 in the 4A volleyball RPI and No. 8 in the latest weekly coaches poll, complete their regular season this weekend with a four-game tournament in Colorado Springs.
The Indians will face Doherty (5-12) at 8:30 a.m. and Woodland Park (11-7) at 11 a.m.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press