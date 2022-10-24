The Montrose Red Hawks boys and girls cross country teams will be competing for the state championships later this month in Colorado Springs. The boys’ team placed 3rd at the regional, while the girls’ team placed 4th.

Cheyenne Mountain High School and Durango High School finished first and second in the Regional. The Red Hawks boys’ team placed third and was led by senior Jonas Graff who finished eighth with a time of 17:11.30 seconds in the 5000 meter race.



