The Montrose Red Hawks boys and girls cross country teams will be competing for the state championships later this month in Colorado Springs. The boys’ team placed 3rd at the regional, while the girls’ team placed 4th.
Cheyenne Mountain High School and Durango High School finished first and second in the Regional. The Red Hawks boys’ team placed third and was led by senior Jonas Graff who finished eighth with a time of 17:11.30 seconds in the 5000 meter race.
Graff was followed by junior Elijah Echols (11th), senior Zack Morris (14th), senior Mekhi Mangrum (23rd), and freshman Phin Howe (34th). Other Montrose finishers included senior Micah Simpson (38th), senior Gabe Woodland (47th), freshman Alex VanAllsburg (54th), and senior Will Taylor (57th).
The Montrose Red Hawk girls” team finished in fourth place, behind the teams from Durango, Cheyenne Mountain and Pueblo West. Freshman Katie Dreitlein led the Red Hawks with an eighth place finish with a time of 20:56.30 seconds.
Dreitlein was followed by junior Kenzie Bush (11th), freshman Millie Crane (19th), freshman Jaiden Bresett (36th), freshman Emmy Maxwell (43rd), junior Annabelle Hawkins (47th) and Georgia Ficco (49th).
Overall there were 10 boys’ teams that competed for state qualifying, and there were 9 girls’ teams competing for a spot in the state championships.
The state championships will be held on Saturday, October 29th in Colorado Springs.
